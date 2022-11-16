Mady Sissoko is just what Michigan State basketball needed

There was a lot of questioning, doubting and disparaging Tom Izzo’s decision to not go after a starting center in the transfer portal. What many people forgot is Tom Izzo is the man who developed Xavier Tillman into an NBA player, Adreian Payne into a lottery pick and Draymond Green, just to name a few on the long list.

Izzo was confident in his ability to make sure Mady Sissoko was ready to take a huge leap into being a quality Big Ten starting center in year 3 of his time at Michigan State.

Mady Sissoko has done just that.

To open the year, Michigan State took on Gonzaga and Kentucky, two team’s that arguably possess the best two centers in the country in Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe.

In those two contests, Sissoko has scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds while playing strong defense against two of the nation’s best big men.

Sissoko has proved early in the year that he is ready to take his play to the next level, thus increasing Michigan State’s ceiling exponentially.

Tom Izzo was always to be trusted, and he proved it once again.

