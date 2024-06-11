Madueke reflects on season of 'learning'

[Getty Images]

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke says he has "learned to just keep going" following a difficult full debut season featuring multiple injuries.

Madueke, who signed from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, came through the youth system at Crystal Palace and Tottenham before leaving England to move to the Netherlands in 2018.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, and has made 35 Premier League appearances to date.

Reflecting on last season, in which he scored five goals, Madueke told club media: "It's been ups and downs, individually and collectively. There have been a lot of learning moments and I have learned a lot about myself.

"I have had to show resilience at times because I started the season injured and that was not ideal. It was tough to take.

"I came back and then had another niggle after the international break so I missed a few games again. There is a reason all of those things happened and it probably made me stronger mentally and in my character.

"I have learned to just keep going because you never know how the journey is meant to go, but you can control the details everyday in terms of your work ethic and application."