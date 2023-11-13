Mads Hermansen: Leicester goalkeeper says there is no sense looking at the table

Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen signed for Leicester from Bronby in the summer

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen says it makes "no sense" to take the Championship table seriously at this stage of the season.

The Foxes are still top but now only on goal difference from Ipswich Town after losing their second game in a row at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It is first time they have suffered back-to-back defeats this season.

"We just need to keep working in the same direction as we have been," Hermansen told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We lost last time [to Leeds] and didn't change anything and we won't change anything in the future - we will just keep on going."

Prior to their two-game hiccup, Leicester had been in superb form under Enzo Maresca winning all but two of their 17 matches in all competitions.

But, after nine victories on the spin in the league, their mini stumble has allowed a dogged Ipswich to close the gap, with only Leicester's superior goal difference keeping them top heading into the two-week international break.

Despite Town breathing down their neck, Hermansen knows with only a third of the season gone, there is still so much that can happen in the race for Premier League promotion.

"There are still so many games left to play, it makes no sense to look at the table right now," the 23-year-old said.

"Of course we're happy we're top - we're not going to deny that.

"We wanted to have the break with a good feeling but we know what to work and in which direction we need to go.

"We have 30 more games and hopefully we'll be on top then."

Leicester resume their title challenge with a home game against Watford on Saturday, 25 November.