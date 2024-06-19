Mads Burnell ‘just thinking about whooping ass’ instead of $1 million PFL playoff scenarios

PFL lightweight Mads Burnell is focused on the things he can control.

Just days away from his 2024 PFL 5 main event bout against Clay Collard at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Burnell (18-6 MMA, 0-1 PFL) is aware that he needs to do more than just pick up a win over Collard (25-12 MMA, 7-4 PFL) to make the playoffs. However, he doesn’t know every scenario that would get him in because that’s the least of his concerns.

“All I need is to go out and perform,” Burnell told MMA Junkie Radio. “Numbers and all that sh*t don’t mean a thing, so no, I haven’t really looked into it.”

At 2024 PFL 2 in April, Burnell was submitted in the second round by Michael Dufort, putting his playoff hopes against the wall. With zero points in the standings, Burnell needs a first or second-round finish to give himself the best chance at fighting for $1 million in the playoffs, but he also needs some help with the other fight outcomes.

“I didn’t go into this tournament thinking about a million dollars; I’m still not thinking about a million dollars; I’m just thinking about f*cking whooping ass,” Burnell said. “That’s all I’m thinking about. If you keep whooping ass, then eventually, that million dollars will be in my bank account.

“… I’m just thinking about going in there and doing me and whooping ass, and putting on a great performance. What happens, happens. That’s out of my control. All I can control is myself and my performance, so that’s what I’m focusing on. I do that, then everything else will go how I want it.”

Collard currently sits in second place with five points in the standings, as a part of a three-way tie with Dufrot and Brent Primus. Elvin Espinoza rounds out the top four with four points.

Burnell knows everyone believes the fight against Collard will be exciting, but as far as he’s concerned, it’s just another matchup in which he has to be ready for any and all possibilities to unfold.

“If you expect anything going into a fight, you a dumb sh*t,” Burnell said. “It’s a fight. He could come out with a flying, spinning heel kick or some sh*t, or he could come out and try to wrestle. You never know. We’re going to figure out, you guys are going to figure out, I’m going to figure out, he’s going to figure out – it’s going to be a scrap, that’s for sure.

