Madrid score twice in second half to win Champions League final

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores his side's second goal next to Dortmund's Mats Hummels during the UEFA Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Real Madrid won the men's European Cup for a record-extending 15th time after Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior sealed a 2-0 win over unfortunate Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Champions League final.

The Wembley victory was an unconvincing sixth triumph in 11 seasons for Madrid in Europe's premier club competition and followed the La Liga title they won last month.

Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti extended his record as the coach with the most men's Champions League titles to five while Germany's Toni Kroos, in his last club game before retirement after Euro 2024, joins 1950s and 60s Madrid hero Paco Gento in winning a sixth European Cup.

Carvajal, Luka Modrić and Nacho are also now on six victories.

It was more heartbreak for 1997 winners Dortmund, who dominated the first half. They missed out on the Bundesliga title last season with practically the last kick of the campaign and lost their last Champions League final also at Wembley in 2013 to Bayern Munich.

Dortmund's Marco Reus came off the bench for his final appearance for the club but leaves with just two German Cup titles in 12 years.

