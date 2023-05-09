Madrid Open sexism scandals blow hole in tennis equality myth

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (winners) and Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula of United States (second place) pose for photo with the trophy after play doubles against during the Doubles Final Women - Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Two birthday cakes, a botched trophy ceremony and models posing as ball girls summed up a tasteless week in tennis. As farcical as all of those things sound, they sparked a sexism row highlighting serious issues that need to be aired in the sport.

Over the past week, the Mutua Madrid Open became a lesson in poor judgment and PR flops. It started with tournament organisers presenting birthday girl Aryna Sabalenka with a cake four times smaller than the one given to birthday boy Carlos Alcaraz, prompting former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka to call them out.

Then female models appeared on court in the place of ball girls, like a resurrection of extinct Formula One grid girls that nobody asked for.

Men's Singles Semi-Final match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Borna Coric of Croatia - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The week concluded with doubles champion Azarenka not being permitted to give a winner's speech with her partner Beatriz Haddad Maia. As petty or inconsequential as all of those moments might appear in isolation, they may have tipped the women on tour to their exasperated wits' end.



There is a certain irony that, in not handing a microphone to a top group of women's tennis players, the Madrid Open organisers gave them every incentive to speak their minds. It also showed gross naivety from the organisers – including tournament director and former top player Feliciano Lopez – that they did not expect any of the players to kick off, especially considering two of those involved in the women's doubles final are vocal members of the WTA player council.



American Jessica Pegula is one of them, and less than 48 hours after she and Coco Gauff, her doubles partner, were denied the opportunity to give their customary runners-up speech, she pulled no punches at her pre-tournament press conference in Rome. "Even in a $10K final you would speak," Pegula said on Tuesday. "I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision or had a conversation and decided, like, 'Wow, this is a great decision and there's going to be no-backlash'."



It is understood that WTA representatives were only informed of the decision to block the players from taking the mic midway through the doubles final, with no opportunity to give them a heads-up. Their bemusement was visible, as Gauff, Pegula, Azarenka and Haddad Maia conferred and exchanged confused expressions atop the stage. They smiled and held their trophies in front of assembled photographers, but not a microphone was in sight and they took to social media afterwards to thank their teams, fans and sponsors for their support.



Post-final speeches are not usually riveting, but there was a suspicion that Azarenka may well have used the opportunity to get some things off her chest. The gagging order on the women's doubles final came after Iga Swiatek's speech on Saturday, in which she complained about the 1am scheduling of her previous rounds and followed Azarenka's outspoken critique of organisers on Twitter following 'cake-gate'. One might assume Lopez and co did not want to give her the chance to land another well-founded blow live on television.

Poland's Iga Swiatek poses for pictures with the runner-up trophy - THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Madrid Open organisers have declined to comment on the episode – yet another low point for the tournament – which followed online backlash for the decision to have female models replace ball kids during certain primetime matches. It was a particularly antiquated move from the vapid organisers, who yet again failed to read the room or even pop a quick search in Google to check how it might land. Just six years ago, a similar controversy unfolded at the draw for the ATP Next Gen finals in Milan (for male players aged 18 to 21), which featured players picking their favourite female model on a catwalk to find out tournament groupings. It was widely panned, including by Judy Murray, and the ATP later apologised.



The truth is these examples of inequity are not exclusive to Madrid. For a sport meant to be leading on a gender equality front, tennis finds a way of slighting its female stars at regular intervals during the long season.



The scheduling is one recurring example. Last season the French Open took heat after only one of its 10 night sessions featured a women's match, with Billie Jean King saying female players are treated like "second-class citizens".



At the Madrid Open in 2022, the women's final was sandwiched between the two men's semi-finals, as if it were a prolonged advert break between two feature-length films. The women's finalists were forced to wait anxiously in the wings for a 3hr 35min epic between Novak Djokovic and Alcaraz to culminate, and took to the court while most of the crowd left their seats to get refreshments. "To be honest, I felt like women’s matches were not given that much importance in that tournament," eventual champion Ons Jabeur told Telegraph Sport after her win. "I wish they recognised this mistake and that they respected us even more."



You could argue that all tournaments are guilty of scheduling bias, as (at joint men's and women's events) the men's final is always scheduled as the last singles match of the tournament. For all the equal prize money gains made at Grand Slam tournaments, none have moved away from this widely accepted, but similarly unfair, tradition. It sends a clear message that the men are considered the main event; the women serving as the prequel.



Speaking of prize money, equality remains a dream in tennis. While there is a common misconception among more casual fans that tennis offers equal earnings across the board, that is not often the case outside of the four main tournaments. Madrid, ironically, does offer an equal prize pot, but a Financial Times report from last July found that (barring the majors) for the first half of the 2022 season the total prize money awarded on the men’s tour was 75 per cent higher than on the women’s.



Lazy naysayers will blame the fact tennis has too many factions organising the tour, or lack of sponsorship, lack of interest or any number of issues as contributing factors. Even if all that were true, a will to strive for equal treatment and opportunity has to exist.



The Madrid Open's faux pas this past week were about more than cake or a two-minute speech. They laid bare the lack of respect women's tennis is being shown by those with the power to share an equal slice of the pie.

