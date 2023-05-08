Madrid ball girls - Madrid Open ball girls change outfits but fresh sexism row erupts after players silenced - Getty Images/Julian Finney

The Madrid Open is at the centre of a fresh sexism row just days after the WTA Tour event was criticised for using models as ‘ball girls’ dressed in “feminising” outfits. Players involved in Sunday’s women’s doubles final – including Coco Gauff and former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka – were denied the chance to address the crowd.

The tournament has not explained its reasoning for silencing the players, but the censorship is thought to be connected to Iga Swiatek’s runner-up speech on Saturday, during which the current world No 1 complained about the late-night scheduling of her semi-final.

That was only the latest flare-up in an event which had drawn repeated criticism for its unequal treatment of males and females – including a complaint about the ball girls’ “feminising” outfits from Pilar Calvino, spokesperson for the Spanish Association for Women in Professional Sport.

Sunday’s silencing of the doubles players drew an understated message from Gauff – who tweeted “Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today” – and a more pointed one from Azarenka, who said “Hard to explain to Leo [her six-year-old son] that mommy isn’t able to say hello to him at the trophy ceremony”.

Ons Jabeur, world number seven, described the events as “sad and unacceptable”:

Bizarrely, Azarenka had already had a social-media run-in with tournament director Feliciano López about birthday cakes.

Last Friday happened to be the birthday of both eventual singles champions – Carlos Alcaraz, 20, and Aryna Sabalenka, 25. When the two players received cakes from the tournament, Azarenka – who is the highest-profile member of the Women’s Tennis Association player council – pointed out that Alcaraz’s cake was at least four times bigger and considerably grander. It was also presented to him on Campo Manolo Santana – the main stadium at Madrid’s Caja Magica complex – whereas Sabalenka received hers backstage.

In response to Azarenka’s tweet pointing out the discrepancy, López replied defensively that “I’m surprised by this reaction after this gesture! 1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final 2. He was playing on centre court 3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event.”

López, the former French Open doubles champion, was later captured looking daggers at Swiatek when she told fans during Saturday’s presentation that “It’s not fun to play at 1am” (a reference to the late finish of her semi-final win over Veronika Kudermetova).

While the absence of speeches at Sunday’s women’s doubles presentation remains officially unexplained, it seems likely that the Madrid Open was trying to prevent Azarenka – who is reliably outspoken – from levelling any further criticism at the organisers.

If so, the move may have backfired by drawing even greater attention to the controversies surrounding the event.

To return to the ‘ball girls’, those chosen for the finals wore less revealing outfits after Calvino complained that they were expected to dress in crop tops and pleated skirts while the ball boys appeared in shorts. “It’s a way of feminising girls with respect to boys who don’t dress in the same way,” Calvino told online newspaper Público. “Ultimately, it's a form of sexist violence that is so widespread that people don't even notice it.”

This is not the first time that the ball girls in Madrid have drawn attention. In 2004, the tournament hired models for the job, prompting Andre Agassi to admit “it was difficult, to say the least, to concentrate on the ball”.

The models-only policy was changed after Soledad Murillo, the secretary of state for equality, suggested that it “fomented clear discrimination towards women who appear as simple objects of decoration and amusement”.

The Mutua Madrid Open is one of four mandatory 1000 tournaments which constitute the highest category on the WTA Tour, along with Indian Wells, Miami and Beijing. It pays equal prizemoney to men and women, but only because the WTA contributes a hefty sum to equalise the fees. The super-agency IMG completed its purchase of the event last year for a nine-figure sum.

