Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta: Brennauer wins stage 2 ITT

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) has won stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, repeating last year's success in the time trial and putting herself into the overall lead ahead of the final stage.
Brennauer was fastest over the 9.3km course in Boadilla del Monte, stopping the clock after 12:40 seconds and beating Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) by just one second. Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) was third, four seconds behind Brennauer.
Stage 1 winner Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb) performed very well, but her time of 13:08 meant that she had to relinquish the overall lead.
More to follow ...
