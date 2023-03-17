Madness: Recapping Thursday, including Texas’ 81-61 win over Colgate

The Texas Longhorns are moving on the the Round of 32 after winning in dominant fashion on Thursday. The Longhorns made short work of the Colgate Raiders to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament. They did so behind an all-time performance by Sir’Jabari Rice.

Rice shot a scorching 7-for-10 on three-point attempts burying any aspirations the Raiders had of pulling off an upset. For perspective, the Texas guard outshot the entire Colgate arsenal of long range shooters who put up a pedestrian 3-for-15 night from downtown.

Marcus Carr added four three-point baskets of his own to the Longhorns’ 13-for-23 performance from behind the arc.

The team will face another proficient shooting team in its next matchup. The Penn State Nittany Lions rode an impressive three-point performance of their own to roll past the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round.

Here’s a look at the first full day of NCAA Tournament action.

Furman upsets Virginia

THIS IS MARCH!!!! No. 13 Furman knocks off No. 4 Virginia 😱 pic.twitter.com/H83SKCA4Xj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 16, 2023

This has to be one of the worst ways to lose. Trapped on its own side of the court the Virginia inbounder threw the ball to presumed safety on the other side of the court. Furman intercepts the pass, outlets the ball ahead and hits a three point shot to take the lead.

Princeton breaks the bracket

PRINCETON IS MOVING ON BRACKETS ARE IN FLAMES MARCH BASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/wrrJrEJv4X — Tag The Roll (@TagTheRoll) March 16, 2023

Princeton did the most damage to NCAA Tournament brackets, upsetting No. 2 seeded Arizona. The performance was a monumental disappointment for former Texas guard Courtney Ramey and the Wildcats.

Penn State throttles A&M

Andrew Funk was COOKING from downtown 👨‍🍳 His 8 3’s were instrumental in Penn State’s big win over Texas A&M 🔥#MarchMadness @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/n2LHpUcb4c — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

Penn State was especially good from three-point range. Andrew Funk showed no mercy on the Aggies.

Texas trio runs up the score

Sir'Jabari Rice is lighting up Colgate early here in Des Moines. He's now made four triples in a row, as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns lead 32-18 in the first half. #HookEm #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/yRoen57odX — LonghornsCountry (@LonghornsFN) March 17, 2023

Rice, Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu didn’t allow the Raiders to keep the game close. We’ll see if Texas and Penn State can keep up the warm shooting in the next round.

Duke handles ORU

(5) DUKE ROLLS IN ROUND ONE 💪 The Blue Devils dominate (12) Oral Roberts, winning 74-51 to advance to the second round #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fDNi5y1Gej — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2023

Oral Roberts was among the worst kept secrets heading into the NCAA Tournament. Duke showed up prepared. The Blue Devils look like a national title contender.

