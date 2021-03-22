Breaking News:

Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Elgin Baylor dead at 86

That madness in college basketball? Well, there's some madness in the NBA this season, too

Dwight Jaynes
·3 min read

Madness isn't just for NCAA basketball, it's right there this season in the NBA, too originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A few thoughts on basketball, and how madness exists in the colleges and the pros:

  • I haven’t found the NCAA’s March Madness very compelling in recent years, partly because I’ve grown so tired of all the cliches from those who still believe the college game is somehow more interesting than the NBA.

  • “The kids in college play harder,” is the persistent cliche that rankles me the most. They don’t. They play 40-minute games, seldom on back-to-back nights, with timeouts every few minutes and STILL don’t have to exert the kind of effort that’s needed to survive in the NBA. It takes NBA rookies a full season, sometimes, to understand the effort needed just to stay on the court.

  • Which reminds me, it takes forever to play the final five minutes of a college game – it’s crazy. Cut back on the timeouts.

  • And why do the best players not play the entire 40 minutes? There are so many rest breaks built into the college games they should have no problem playing an entire game.

  • Pac-12 fans, coaches and players complaining about a lack of respect? Yes, the conference is having a great run this season. But seriously, did you see this coming? And is this a sign that the conference has become a basketball power again? The women's side has been strong for years now, but I'll wait for the men's teams to show it for more than one season.

  • Basketball fans in Oregon are tired of players named Luka.

  • The Ducks' Chris Duarte looks like a solid NBA player to me.

  • If you think NBA referees aren’t the best, watch a college game.

  • Speaking of the NBA, I’ve been covering the league for decades and have never seen a season like this one. There are too many games jammed into too few days and it has led to poor performances and injuries. Talk about March Madness – the NBA trying to march through a schedule like this is real madness.

  • I have a feeling it’s going to get nothing but worse. Players aren’t getting enough rest and are in harm’s way too frequently without proper recovery time. And teams are having trouble being consistent because of fatigue and lack of prep time for opponents.

  • Games against the same opponent on back-to-back nights are one thing – at least the teams have the same amount of rest and preparation time. But having one team resting the night before playing a team on the second of back-to-backs is not fair. That needs to be ended.

  • It may be time to move the NBA three-point line back a few feet and do away with the corner three. Balance is needed in the game and I wouldn’t mind seeing games no longer being the crapshoot that comes from both teams shooting 40-50 three-point shots a game.

  • And on those nights when neither team is making threes, it’s a very ugly game.

  • I never, ever, thought I would see these Trail Blazers get beat by 40 points at home. But remember, home games aren’t home games this season. No fans in those seats makes a difference.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyrie Irving won't play on Nets' current road trip due to family matter

    Kyrie Irving will not play on the Nets' current three-game road trip, the team announced Monday.

  • Engstler leads Syracuse over South Dakota State 72-55

    Syracuse handily advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament with a 72-55 victory over South Dakota State.

  • Winners and losers from men's NCAA Tournament second-round games

    With the shocking upset of Illinois and Wisconsin and Rutgers losing, the Big Ten has struggled mightily in the 2021 men's NCAA Tournament.

  • Aaron Gordon reportedly requests trade from Orlando Magic, was nearly traded to Trail Blazers

    Could he be on his way to Rip City?

  • Trail Blazers announce 12 players vaccinated for COVID-19

    This is excellent news!

  • NBA Spotlight - Women's History Month

    A look at some of the notable women who have made a remarkable impact on the NBA & WNBA.

  • Knicks' Derrick Rose confirms he had COVID-19, appears on track to return soon

    Rejoining the Knicks on Monday, veteran PG ﻿Derrick Rose﻿ confirmed that he did in fact have COVID-19.

  • Report: Aaron Gordon requests trade from Magic

    The Magic reportedly have a steep asking price for an Aaron Gordon trade.

  • Shams: Celtics a ‘potential suitor’ for Magic wing Evan Fournier

    The Orlando wing could end up in green and white in some scenarios reportedly being discussed.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors have shown Bogdan Bogdanović trade interest

    The front offices are very familiar with each other ...

  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Pays A UK£0.54 Dividend In Just Three Days

    It looks like British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( LON:BATS ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means...

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Easiest win of the tournament? The over on Iowa vs. Oregon

    Bettors don't get many easy wins, but Monday brought one.

  • NBA trade deadline rumor mill: Live updates on Detroit Pistons, all 30 teams

    Live updates and NBA rumors from the top newsbreakers at the 2021 trade deadline. Follow for instant breaking news and analysis on deals.

  • Report: Cowboys signing S Keanu Neal to one-year dea

    The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday. A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Neal has 338 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 49 games (48 starts). He missed 15 games with a torn ACL in 2018 and missed 13 games with a torn Achilles tendon in 2019.

  • Draymond Green on Tom Izzo's heated exchange with Gabe Brown: 'RELAX!'

    Izzo called the interaction a "normal nothing" after the game.

  • Djokovic pulls out of Miami to spend time with family

    Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open. "Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete," Djokovic tweeted.

  • Derek Brunson: ‘We’re gonna get Holland to that breaking point’

    There are plenty of people within the MMA community that take Derek Brunson for granted, but they’re wrong for doing so. Regardless, Brunson is not concerned with whether or not he is being underestimated against Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22. “It doesn’t really matter to me. I haven’t really been focused on all that stuff,” Brunson said. “My focus for this camp has been preparation and worrying about myself. I’m ranked number seven, he’s ranked number ten. He’s trying to take my spot, so it’s just business to me.” Brunson has fought the who’s who in the middleweight division. Names like Anderson Silva, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and of course, the reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He’s also enjoying a three-fight winning streak, most recently notching an impressive TKO victory over middleweight upstart Edmen Shahbazyan in August of 2020. He faces a similar challenge in Holland, a young and hungry up and coming fighter with superstar potential. But perhaps Holland has a little more personality than Shahbazyan. Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5 UFC Vegas 22 Live Results: Brunson vs. Holland Derek Brunson intends to simply break Kevin Holland Holland shared that he has been frequently messaging Brunson over social media but to his dismay, has not gotten any responses from Brunson. Brunson refuses to pay any mind to Holland’s attempts to antagonize him. “Kevin Holland’s just a class clown. So I let him do his thing,” Brunson said. “He’s trying to be funny, but it doesn’t matter. You can talk; you can not talk. You can be silent; you can be outspoken. But I’m coming to knock people out. I’m coming to get finishes. So that’s not going to change one way or another.” Despite Holland’s antics, Brunson also provided some analysis of what he brings to the fight. “He’s rangy; he’s long. He comes to get it; he’s aggressive. But he’s breakable,” Brunson said. “We’re gonna get him to that breaking point and get the job done.” Brunson is deserving of an opponent above his rank with a win at UFC Vegas 22. He’s spent the past few fights of his fighting up and comers. With a victory over Holland, Brunson is more than capable of positioning himself for a fight that can propel him into the top 5 or even title contention. UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Fred VanVleet with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz

    Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz, 03/19/2021

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Breaking up adds into three tiers

    Joe Ingles shouldn't be available in half of Yahoo leagues. Let's examine who else is worth a closer look on the waiver wire.

  • Steelers lose another OLB to the Titans

    The Steelers are quickly running out of outside linebackers.