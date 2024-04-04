[Getty Images]

Chelsea's matchwinner Cole Palmer to BBC Sport: "Crazy game. When we scored in the 98th minute I thought let's go for it. Madness.

"I didn't know what to do. I was running round when I scored.

"A hat-trick is a hat-trick. It was my first one, I'm really happy about it.

"I had a few penalties this season. I'm just going to continue to try to score them. If I get penalties, I'm going to try to score, I'm not going to try to miss.

"When we scored he [Pochettino] said two minutes, come on. He's always trying to drive us on. We went for it and thankfully we scored.

"It's a big winner. It's a massive momentum booster. It puts everyone in a good mood. Hopefully we can kick on."