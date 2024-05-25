Madison's Moretti continuing stellar track and field season at Duquesne

May 25—Maddie Moretti spent her freshman season at Duquesne learning the nuances of being a Division I student-athlete.

There's the school work, the rigorous training and increased competition.

"When you're a freshman, you get a reality check," said Moretti, who competes in the field events at Duquesne.

So, the Madison graduate trained to improve.

"I just kept working on my technique, and the marks would take care of themselves," she said.

That work paid off.

Moretti, a sophomore, broke the Duquesne shot put record not just once, not just twice, not just three times and not just four times, but five this season.

She also advanced to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships first round.

Moretti, a Division I shot put and discus champion for the Blue Streaks in 2022, and teammates Hannah Seitzinger (800) and Haley Hamilton (3000 steeplechase) are scheduled to compete Thursday at the University of Kentucky. Moretti is slated to take her turn at 6:30 p.m.

Moretti ranks 41st for the East Regional after resetting her own program record for the fifth time this season and third consecutive meet with a gold medal-winning 15.53m (50-11.5") mark during the IC4A/ECAC Championships on May 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.

At the Atlantic-10 outdoor meet earlier this month, also in Virginia, Moretti was selected the Co-Most Outstanding Field Performer after taking gold in shot put and silver in discus.

She claimed the Duquesne shot put record as a freshman last season with a long of 14.48m (47' 6.25") and upped that mark by more than three feet with a 15.53m (50' 11.5") during recent competition.

Moretti is also the first Duke in program history to qualify in shot put.

"That's everyone's dream," Moretti said of advancing to the regional meet. "I didn't know if I would get there. I'm definitely excited to be able to go and compete. It will be a good experience."

The top-12 will advance to the national tournament.

"It should be a fun meet," Moretti said.

Moretti started her record-setting outdoor season during the Bison Outdoor Classic in April with a 14.50m (47-7) mark.

"Once you hit that mark, things start to click," Moretti said of the 50-foot plateau. "Each meet I started to get more comfortable, trying to leverage and do the things I know I can do."

The records kept coming, too.

"The A-10 was a weekend," Moretti said. "I was seeded in the top three for the shot and not seeded in the discus. But I kept telling myself that 'If I stick to what I know, I could compete.'"

Moretti broke her own school record, eclipsing 15 meters with a 15.01m (49- 3) mark in round five.

Later in the afternoon, Moretti recorded a long of 44.13m (144-9) in the discus throw to earn silver.

"I had a good opening throw," she said. "I thought there's no way I wasn't going to walk away without a medal. It was a good day.

"[Throwing] 50 to 53 is kind of a guaranteed lock. I had to at least throw 50."

Then, Moretti punched her ticket for the regional the following week.

Once the season is finished, Moretti, who is majoring in nursing, will get back to training in the summer, and start fall sessions once she returns to Duquesne in September.

"I need to get stronger and get in the weight room," she said.

Her summer training will continue working with Jamie Landis, the father of Nolan and Cam Landis, who have also competed at the Division I level.

Landis has helped coach and train the Madison field events performers.

Nolan was a D-I shot and discus state champion from the 2019 season.

Moretti has joined in the training by Landis.

"Coach Landis is still a big part of my family," she said. "It coincides with my coach at Duquesne. Landis is in for the long haul."

Moretti also credited Duquesne assistant/multi/throws/jumps coach Shannon Taub for reaching this point.

What happens this weekend is just the icing on the cake for Moretti, who still has more to give at Duquesne.

"I'm just a kid from Madison," she said. "To go to a A-10 school and reach the regional, it's a surreal feeling."