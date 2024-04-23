Madison's Mekulsia continues strikeout dominance with shutout over Mayfield

Apr. 23—MADISON — If there was one thing that Kara Mekulsia has not been looking to do this spring, it would be to fool anyone at the plate.

Instead, the Madison junior comes right at hitters with a steady diet of hard pitches.

She did that again Monday afternoon, striking out 16 Mayfield batters in a complete game shutout, as the Blue Streaks captured a 5-0 win in non conference softball action at Madison High School.

The 16 strikeouts put her at more than 300 in her high school career.

Mekulsia said there's no secret about what she wants to do when she's on the mound.

"I like coming out and just showing people who I am," she said. "Making sure they remember me for the next time they play us."

Mekulsia struck out every batter in the Mayfield lineup at least once, including a pinch hitter to end the game.

She struck out the Wildcats' top three in the batting order a combined six times. Mekulsia allowed just two hits and only four baserunners the entire game.

Velocity is key, but her ability to locate pitches has also been a big part of her success.

"That's really important," Mekulsia said. "I have a lot of movement pitches that I really like to work on and make people chase the ball a lot."

Blue Streaks coach David Negin said Mekulsia's success is a tribute to the work she puts in.

"She is one of the better pitchers in the area and it's not by accident," the coach said. "She does all the things you'd want a player to do to be successful. She works in the weight room, she works out of season and on off days. She does not rest very often. She's going to be really good, she's already good."

Offensively, the Blue Streaks took advantage of three walks in the first inning by starting pitcher Emma Arth, including one to Angaliah Fioritto that forced Mekulsia home from third base with the first run of the game.

The Wildcats quickly changed pitchers to Kameron Sills.

But Natalie Best greeted the new pitcher by smoking a two-strike heater right back at Sills, ricocheting off her thigh and into left field to plate two runs.

Best later came around to score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Addy Behm to make increase Madison's lead to 4-0.

Behm added another RBI in the third inning with a single to score Best.

From there, Melusia etired 12 of the final 14 hitters she faced.

The win pushed the Blue Streaks to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division.

They will be back in action today against Conneaut.

Division-leading Perry will be at Madison Friday for the second game this season. The Pirates won the first meeting 8-4 on April 14.

"That should be a good rematch of us," Negin said.