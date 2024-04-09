Madison's JP Dragas caps career with Clark Kellogg Award, Fairport's Ettinger wins N-H coach of the year

Mar. 25—With his name plastered all over the Madison record books, senior JP Dragas capped his high school career with one more accolade.

Dragas was named the 2023-24 Clark Kellogg Award winner as News-Herald player of the year as a part of the Varsity Chalk Talk show at the Hooley Pub and Kitchen.

Dragas, a West Liberty signee, finished the season averaging 27.9 points per game and passed 2,000 career points in a game against Berkshire on Feb. 13. He also connected on 65 3-pointers on the season and guided Madison to a share of the CVC Lake Division title.

"I'm speechless, to be on the list of the Clark Kellogg winners, who is a prestigious person in the basketball world himself, but with the other kids from the area, it's an honor," Dragas said. "For people to think that highly of me and put in the work every day, even the days you don't want to, there are times that you still aren't that overly confident. To have other people have your back and see what you're doing, it's really an honor. It's also a testament to all the people that have been in my corner since starting this journey."

He also led the team in assists (3.3 per game) and steals (4.3) while second in rebounds (4.6). Dragas was a finalist for the second time in his career.

Dragas was a part of a crowded group of finalists. Cornerstone's Quinn Kwasniak also reached the 2,000-career point mark this season and set the state record for 3-pointers made in a season with 155.

North's Sean Register finished his season averaging a double-double and became the Rangers' all-time leading scorer. Ian Ioppolo of Mentor reached the 1,000-point mark and was back-to-back GCC player of the year. Dorian Jones of Richmond Heights became a three-time state champion with the Spartans while playing a national schedule.

Dragas knew it was a crowded field for the award and was complimentary of his other finalists.

"Everyone had a really great season and everyone had a great case to be the winner," Dragas said. "They all did great things for their respective schools. It's an honor to be with the names who have won this award and with the bunch of finalists that are all deserving."

After the team's best season in over 20 years, Fairport's Dustin Ettinger took home coach of the year honors over North's Clint Nicholson and VASJ's Ashen Ward.

Fairport finished 19-6 and advanced to a Division IV district semifinal. Two of the Skippers' losses were by one point and four of their losses were a pair each to Pymatuning Valley and Bristol.

"All the credit goes to the kids," Ettinger said. "They bought in on the culture we were trying to build and that paid. All the guys were always looking at film, finding new things that they wanted to try at practice and always ready to work every day."

Fairport has key pieces graduating in James Gadomski, the leading scorer, Josh Parsons, the leading rebounder and Trystun Doeing, their 3-point shooter. But Ettinger is excited with what the team brings back.

Led by the Castellano brothers, Yomar and Jan, plus a JV team that had several strong showings, he is ready to lead another iteration of Fairport to make it so another historic run for Fairport isn't two decades away.

"A lot of our guys are playing AAU and ready for next season," Ettinger said. "It's something that our program had never had before, players that get on the summer circuit. It's something that we are excited to have and build off of. While it was a great year, we want to use it as a launching point to make it the new normal at Fairport."