Madison's Blough earns 165-pound title at KIT

Dec. 30—BAINBRIDGE — For a state qualifier such as Noah Blough, a mid-season holiday tournament win may not seem like a big confidence boost.

But for Blough, picking up a first-place finish at Friday's Kenston Invitational Tournament was just what the Madison senior said he needed.

Blough racked up three pins on his way to the 165-pound championship mat, where he defeated Matthew Chalkwater of North Olmsted 8-0 to cap the two-day tournament Friday night at Kenston High School.

After a third-place finish a year ago at the KIT, even with last year's state tournament on his resume, Blough said it felt great to come out on top.

"It's a good confidence booster for the rest of the season," he said.

After racking up the trio of quick falls, Blough kept it simple in the finals.

By using the reach of his lengthy arms, he snagged a pair of takedowns on ankle picks for a 4-0 lead in the first period.

He added a couple of back points in the second period, then came up with a reversal in the third, before riding out to the referee's final whistle and running his season record to 17-3.

Not everything went the way he planned in his finals match, but the end result was certainly nothing to complain about.

"I was trying to dominate the whole match," Blough said. "But it was a pretty simple match, I should have gotten more back points, but there's always things to work on."

There are, but Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said that even matches that look simple often are not.

"He went out there and did what he needed to do, sometimes that is harder to do than it seems," Tomaso said. "He got a major decision, he controlled the whole match and he controlled the whole situation. He really didn't need to put himself in any risky situations."

Blough didn't, but it was a tournament in which some other Madison wrestlers were willing to move around to cover voids in the lineup and ended up faring quite well.

Izaiah Siler weighed in at 163 pounds, but bumped up to the 175 bracket and finished second. Demitry Navarro hit the scales at 191 but wrestled at 215 and finished fourth.

Overall, Madison placed second in the team standings.

"We had some guys out today because of injuries," Tomaso said. "Guys kind of went where they needed to go. If everything had gone our way, I think we would have been right there at the top, but we'll take second and keep working to move forward."

Other place winners for Madison included Jordan McCullough (120), Ashton Zembower (144), Addison Trisket (150) and Sonny Salasjak (157), who all taking fourth.

Aidian Pastor (106) and Jack Harrison (132) placed fifth.

The Blue Streaks will be in action next Saturday at Perry's Pin City Tournament.

Three other area teams were at Kenston and each had wrestlers hit the podium.

From Geneva, Jake Winchell (190) placed sixth. Tanner Williams (106), Dominic Palmisano (157) and Kenny Pavlisin (215) all took eighth.

From Lakeside, King Wright (157) continued his impressive season. The Dragons' senior scored a pair of pins then won a 5-4 decision over West Geauga's Ethan Bartlett to earn a spot in the championship match.

There he was defeated by Tristen Greene of Keystone, just his second loss of the season, bringing his record to 15-2.

Greene defeated Blough in the semifinals a year ago.

Owen Canter (150) was eighth for Lakeside.

From Pymatuning Valley, Brennan Moore (175) took fourth. Brawley McCowien (126) and Bennett Claypoole (150) both got sixth.