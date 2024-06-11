Madison's Bernard selected in PWHL draft

Jun. 11—Lauren Bernard was picked by Toronto in the Professional Women's Hockey League during the draft on Monday.

Bernard, of Madison, was selected in the fourth round (24th overall pick).

Toronto is one of six teams in the PWHL, along with Minnesota, Boston, New York, Ottawa and Montreal.

Last season, Toronto claimed the top overall seed heading into the playoffs, but lost to eventual champion Minnesota in the first round.

Bernard, a defender, was part of two-national championships (2022, 2024) and two Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season champion (2023, 2024) with Ohio State.

In February, Bernard was selected as the WCHA Defender of the Month.

Bernard led the team with eight assists in February and finished the month with 11 points.

She earned a +20 on ice for the Buckeyes in eight games, including a season-best +5 in the wins against Bemidji State (Feb. 3) and St. Thomas (Feb. 16).

Bernard also finished the month with eight blocked shots, four of which were recorded in the series at No. 2 Wisconsin.