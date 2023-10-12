Madison vs. Perry boys soccer: Blue Streaks clinch first league title since 2003 in rout of Pirates

Oct. 11—The Madison boys side hasn't had much practice in recent memory seeing through a league crown.

But in one facet, the Blue Streaks were cognizant of what needed to be done.

If at all possible, leave no doubt.

Oct. 11 against visiting Perry, no doubt was left.

Andrew Rusnak struck for four goals, blowing past the school single-season goals standard, and Madison kept the Border Battle trophy on its touchline with a 9-0 rout.

The Blue Streaks (10-6, 4-0) secured the outright CVC Lake Division championship with the win, its first league title since 2003.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, Madison coach Julio Gutierrez carried a box to midfield and requested his side congregate there. In the box were CVC champion T-shirts.

The celebration was a bit subdued, given the scoreline and on a chilly fall evening, but was one a long time coming for the program.

"I'm happy for the kids," Gutierrez said. "They deserve it. We have had some rough years, and I think they deserve this. I'm pretty happy and proud of them.

"I think they are unselfish. They've been working together. They've dropped 92 goals already, and Andrew has 37. But behind him, there's a team that supports him. They feed him the ball, and there's another 50 goals being placed by the rest of the team."

The Blue Streaks generated 24 shots on target in the match, with loads of intent throughout the 80, and had a 7-0 advantage by halftime.

Logan Reed opened his side's account in the seventh minute with a lefty tapper for his seventh goal of the fall.

Nick Swinarski put an initial shot on frame in the 15th, which was turned away but cleaned up at the left post by Max Swinarski to make it 2-0, and Madison was well on its way.

"It's very good. It makes us happy," Nick Swinarski said of the league crown.

"It feels good bringing it together. The team chemistry is way up. Everybody is a big family as a team."

The highlight of the further output in the opening 40 for the hosts was a Travis Heintz free kick from the left flank, a curler under the crossbar in the 29th for his ninth goal of the season.

With the community's travel soccer programs on hand, a high school side with a nucleus that has played together since they were in elementary school was a testament to the power of the game at the youth level and how it carries upward.

Now, that reclamation project has one objective down that was a long time coming, with no doubt left in the process.

"(Youth soccer) is a big key," Gutierrez said. "We try to encourage all the kids at the elementary level and middle-school level to join the travel process. We don't have a middle-school program, so the local league has been able to feed a lot of players into the program.

"This group, they've been playing together for so many years. That's what's clicking right now."

