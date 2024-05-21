Madison track and field: Sienna Sidoti finds niche in high jump

May 20—When Sienna Sidoti steps into the high jump competition area May 22 during Day 1 of the Division I Austintown-Fitch Regional, she will likely do so with one of the more unique paths to state caliber in the field.

It wasn't that long ago, after all, that the Madison sophomore didn't envision a present, let alone a future, in the event. All of a sudden, she is an integral part of both.

Sidoti won the D-I Mentor District high jump district title May 15, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches and reigning on a tiebreaker over Cleveland Heights standout Robbie Caldwell. She is the first girls high jump district champion for the Blue Streaks in at least 20 years.

"It's very special," Sidoti said. "My team has been very encouraging. They've always been there for me. Always been there to support me. A few people in particular, even if they don't have events to run, they always come and support me. And that means a lot to me, and especially my family.

"I was really tired (at 5-2). But you've got to just push through it. I've got a lot of people supporting me there and good competition. They're all amazing people, so it was a really cool opportunity."

Part of what can make high jump tiring at times is field volume, naturally lengthening out the stint between jumps for higher seeds. But Sidoti, as 5-2 indicates, navigated that hurdle nicely.

"Definitely hard," Sidoti said. "In between jumps and stuff, you've got a lot of time. So a lot of time to think about it. Just got to distract yourself and go jump the best you can."

Sidoti went 5-2 on April 10 during a dual at Lakeside and hit for a 2024 News-Herald coverage area regular-season best 5-4 during Day 1 of the CVC Lake meet May 7, also at Lakeside.

The belief in her capability has been building all spring — and what makes this deep 5-plus skill all the more remarkable is Sidoti didn't get into high jumping as a full-fledged endeavor until this season.

"I had a rough year," Sidoti explained. "I didn't really have a lot to run. I wasn't in a good space to. So we figured jumping. So that kind of came about. Definitely had some other sports that kind of played into that, because I did other things that translated. That was pretty cool.

"My coach (Tedd Wagner) has been amazing. He's always had private training with me, and he's always definitely put a lot of work into it. I very much appreciate that, and that's definitely why I am where I'm at today. He put a lot of work in in practices. We put the bar up high. And he'd always encourage me, 'Yeah, you can get over it. You've just got to do it.' He believes in me when I didn't even believe in myself. So that's pretty much attributed to him."

She'll be part of a strong field at Fitch, with seven jumpers coming in from district competition 5-2 or better, including the Massillon Jackson duo of Taylor Brownsword and Abra Manofsky each at 5-4. Sidoti is joined among a group of five seeded at 5-2 with fellow coverage area staple Sadie Poudevigne of Kenston.

All-time, among the 15 Madison girls to qualify for the state meet in an individual event, only one has done so previously in high jump. It was an impactful one to be sure in Jackie Kloes, who was a four-time state qualifier in the event from 1975-78.

Sidoti began in high jump later than others.

Now, she has plenty of time to plot her path in the present and future of it.

"(Getting 5-4) was very good," Sidoti said. "It was a really good confidence booster because I wasn't feeling real good that day. But it was really cool. It's cool to have people around me supporting me and loving me. And I do it by the grace of God. Glory to him."