Sloane Stephens sweeps erratic Madison Keys aside to take on Simona Halep in French Open final

Sloane Stephens maintained her perfect record against fellow American Madison Keys as she blazed into the French Open final with a 6-4 6-2 win on Thursday in a repeat of last year's U.S. Open final.

In the first all-American Roland Garros semi-final since 2002, the 10th-seeded Stephens stayed composed throughout as Keys, who has not won a set against her in three meetings, peppered the court with unforced errors.

Stephens, who had never gone past the fourth round in Paris, will take on twice French Open runner-up and world number one Simona Halep of Romania in Saturday's final.

Regardless of the result, the 25-year-old Stephens will become the first American to break into the top five in the WTA rankings since Lindsay Davenport - Keys's coach - in 2006.

"It's always hard to play someone from your country and such a good friend, but I'm happy I played my tennis," Stephens said.

"This is one of my favourite tournaments and I'm looking forward to Saturday. Merci Paris, je t'aime." Reuters

5:23PM

Stephens speaks

"It's always hard playing someone from your own country and such a good friend so I'm pleased to come through it. This is one of my favourite tournaments, I'm so pleased to be in the final. It's another great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to it. Merci, Paris, je t'aime."

5:21PM

Keys 4-6, 4-6 Stephens

Keys goes toe-to-toe in a long rally until she slugs her forehand too long and concedes the opening point. She does the same again off another high-kicker from Stephens, the 40th unforced error from her. A forehand from Keys, intended to be a crosscourt winner, is flayed too wide and Stephens has tow match points. She needs only the first, winning with a fine backhand winner that flirts with the baselinline and just kisses it. Game, set and match Stephens.

5:17PM

Keys 4-6, 4-5 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

A fierce backhand winner up the line from Stephens ties it up at 15-all before a booming forehand winner and a heavily top-spun crosscourt forehand gives her two game points. And she holds with another bold, whipped forehand. After a drink Stephens will serve fore the match for the second time.

5:14PM

Keys* 4-6, 3-5 Stephens (*denotes next server)

The jig's not up after a fight from Keys who unpeels two fine winners, one a crosscourt backhand that leaves Stephens isolated. At break point Stephens nets her angled volley drop. Keys breaks back.

5:10PM

Keys 4-6, 2-5 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Keys follows a fine forehand top-spun winner from the centre up the right line that shaves the tape by pulling a routine forehand into the net and then does it again. Unforced errors 36 and 37, give Stephens break point. Keys defends it in her Dr Jekyll guise before Ms Hyde returns when she hooks a forehand wide. The umpire comes down to check whether Keys' backhand has gone long even though the judge signals that he thought it had trimmed the whitewash. But it hadn't. Stephens will serve for the match.

5:05PM

Keys* 4-6, 2-4 Stephens (*denotes next server)

At 40-love, Keys pulls out a magnificent sliding, angled volley winner at the net but chucks all that good work away with her 35th unforced error of the match. Keys is brilliant but erratic.

Keys has had difficulties controlling Stephens' high-kicking moonballs Credit: AFP PHOTO / Eric FEFERBERG

5:01PM

Keys 4-6, 2-3 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

A blistering crosscourt winner from Keys takes her to a lead of 40-love but a backhand overhead volley at the net gives Stephens a glimmer that is extinguished when she hoops a forehand through the tramlines. That was Keys' best service game since she the one before she was broken in the first set.

4:58PM

Keys* 4-6, 1-3 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Stephens holds to 15, her judgment of length with her groundstrokes, particularly, superior to Keys who seems to be struggling physically now, too.

4:54PM

Keys 4-6, 1-2 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

A fine backhand winner from Keys, out of her comfort zone, gets her up to 40-15 on her serve and she holds with a crosscourt winner.

4:52PM

Keys* 4-6, 0-2 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Keys, one senses, fears she will lose unless she delivers some knockout blows and takes too many risks. Stephens defends well then at the apposite moment, unleashes her speed and power to outgun her opponent. Keys is giving it her all though Stephens simply is more controlled.

4:49PM

Keys 4-6, 0-1 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Gorgeous running lob from Stephens earns her two break points. Keys defends the first with a forehand and the second with a very brave backhand drop from the right corner. Keys moves to advantage with another forceful forehand then errs twice when Stephens targets her with high-kicking moonballs. A third break point that Keys defends well with a running backhand but she concedes a fourth with an overhit baseline forehand then nets a routine backhand volley at the net. Stephens breaks quickly.

Stephens breaks early at the start of the second set Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

4:40PM

Keys* 4-6 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Stephens is better at defensive play and staying in rallies. Consequently Keys stretches to hit winners and puts too much oomph into her crosscourt forehands. Too many errors from her opponent allow Stephens to hold to love and win the first set.

4:37PM

Keys 4-5 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Error follows error from Keys, missing an open court with Stephens stranded. It's her 20th unforced error of the match. You play with that power it's part of her game, I suppose, but she needs more control to win a slam. Keys stops listing and wins the last two points to hold to 30, setting up return errors with masterful serves.

4:34PM

Keys* 3-5 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Excellent, thunderous double back-hand winner up the line from Keys takes her to 15-30 and inspires a fist pump but her desire to keep Stephens deep with her power gets the better of her as she crashes a forehand too long during a rally. A strange mixture of superb winners and unforced, rudimentary errors from Keys. Stephens wraps up her hold to 30 after Keys' bright start after hitting another groundstroke too long. She is not staying in rallies long enough to begin to erode Stephens' patience and force errors.

4:29PM

Keys 3-4 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Keys steadies the ship with a straightforward hold.

Stephens defends two break points Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

4:26PM

Keys* 2-4 Stephens (*denotes next server)

The umpire is out of her chair to check an out call by the baseline and comes down on the line judge's and Stephens' side. It was out. Keys battles back to 30-all and then earns a break point when she fires a forehand close to Stephens who swats her attempted winner up the line out. Keys is really hitting hard now. Stephens defends the break point but Keys earns another with a crosscourt winner returning serve. Huge topspin. Stephens reels her back to deuce by exploiting her opponent's frail backhand, then does it again to move to advantage on her own serve. Keys whacks her third backhand in a row out of bounds, this one off a vicious, top-spun Stephens groundstroke, and Stephens holds.

4:19PM

Keys 2-3 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Better from Keys who moves to 30-love after a series of confident groundstrokes but she risks going for a winner from a Stephens return that was hit very deep and belts it too long. A third ace earns her game point that she takes with a well-judged overhead after Stephens misjudged defensive lob.

4:15PM

Keys* 1-3 Stephens (*denotes next server)

Errors have crept into Keys game as Stephens manipulates her from side to side, coast to coast. She is not moving or sliding freely at all yet and without that firm base she can't fine precision nor deploy her power. Easy hold for Stephens.

4:13PM

Keys 1-2 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Another early ace for Keys, the first hit wide, this one down the centre line. She's nailing her forehand - manoeuvering Stephens out to the furthest regions of her deuce court then flaying a winner down the other line. But Stephens gets back into the game with a couple of backhands down the line that elicit errors from Keys. Another big forehand winner, feigning to hook it left but instead driving it right, gives Keys advantage but Stephens defends it then capitalises on a poor drop shot to move to advantage herself. Break point. Stephens paints the line with a glorious forehand winner that Keys initially disputes but the line judge and Hawk-Eye prove it was in.

Madison Keys is broken early in the first set Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

4:07PM

Keys* 1-1 Stephens (*denotes next server)

No real rhythm yet and Stephens makes another error with a rotten drop shot that goes too high and allows Keys to come to the net and hit a scorching backhand-volley winner. Stephens rallies to move to 40-15 with a couple of nicely sliced serves and she too holds to 15 comfortably in the end when Keys' precision goes awry and she chips a backhand too long.

4:04PM

Keys 1-0 Stephens* (*denotes next server)

Keys serves first and delivers her first ace to win the third point to move to 30-15 and takes the game to 15 with a handy heavily top-spun winner that landed closer to Stephens' feet than she first realised. She didn't seem to slide for it at all.

4:00PM

The players are out

And knocking up. ITV4's pundits believe that Sloane Stephens' all-round game is more than a match for Madison Keys' power game. Well, quite. But we shall see.

3:50PM

Now we know

That the winner of this semi-final will play Simona Halep in the final after her 6-1, 6-4 semi-final victory over Garbine Muguruza. If Keys prevails in this match we're guaranteed a new slam champion.

2:56PM

Good afternoon

Nine months after Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys for the US Open title in a 6-3, 6-0 mauling, the two young Florida-based Americans meet again for a place in the French Open final. It is the first semi-final between a pair of American women at Roland Garros since Serena Williams beat Jennifer Capriati on her way to the 2002 title.

This is Keys' third semi-final place at successive slams but Stephens, who beat Daria Kasatkina to get here while Keys triumphed over Yulia Putintseva, is the favourite and has the backing of Mats Wilander, Eurosport's wonderful sage. Although Wilander thinks it is only a matter of time before Keys wins a slam, he backs Stephens based on the evidence of their last meeting at Flushing Meadows.

"That has potential to be an unbelievably good women's match," Wilander said. "I think Keys can hit through the court more than Stephens but can she hit through Stephens?"

Whatever the outcome he thinks both are heading for the top five in the world before the end of the year.

"I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner. But they have both matured so much."