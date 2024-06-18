Madison Griggs signs first pro contract in Greece

MEMPHIS – The most prolific three point shooter in Memphis hoops history… men or women… is off to Greece.

Former Houston High star and Tigers guard Madison Griggs has signed her first pro contract to play for the Evnikos Basketball club in Athens in one of the top leagues in Greece.

The fifth year senior led the Tigers in scoring last year at almost 17 points a game.

