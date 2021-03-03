Madison-Grant's season ends with sectional loss to Blackford

Mar. 3—HARTFORD CITY — The magic of the season and a January win over Luke Brown and Blackford were missing Tuesday night as Madison-Grant fell to the Bruins 63-53 in a Sectional 39 quarterfinal.

The Argylls' season ended at 19-4, while Blackford (21-4) will face Tipton in the second semifinal Friday night.

The loss also means the end of the careers of seniors Grant Brown, Kaden Howell, Lance Wilson, Justin Moore, Zach Pretorius and Jackson Manwell. Both Brown and Howell finished their careers with more than 1,000 points scored, and Grant Brown will leave M-G as the school's all-time assists leader.

"Our seniors have been so good this year, and I hurt so bad for them," M-G coach Kevin Cherry said. "They deserved it. Their preparations have been great. Their work ethic is great. Our entire culture is something that I'm very proud of, and it's a foundation that we can build on."

There was early adversity in this meeting in the form of several questionable calls by the referees, all of which seemed to go the way of the Bruins. A Luke Brown 3-point basket following an offensive foul call on Manwell put the home team up 18-8 and had the large contingent of Argylls fans worked into a lather.

But the Argylls responded as Grant Brown buried a 3-pointer of his own near the end of the quarter, before getting a steal for an apparent breakaway. Before he could get to the basket, he was tripped up by Luke Brown, but no foul was called, sending the Bruins to the second quarter up seven points.

Despite the calls, that shot by Grant Brown started a 12-0 Argylls run, capped by a pair of Jase Howell free throws to give M-G a 20-18 lead. There were three lead changes and two more ties in the quarter before Blackford took a 28-26 lead into the locker room on a steal and layup by Luke Brown.

Even with the early adversity, the Argylls were happy with where they were.

"We battled through that," Cherry said. "We withstood their first punch and got ourselves back into the game. We had the ball tied at the half, but they got that turnover and maybe got the momentum."

The Argylls took their final lead of the game when Kaden Howell knocked down a 3-point shot early in the third. But M-G struggled to make shots the rest of the period while the Bruins outscored the Argylls 13-5 to head to the final period up 43-34.

Drives by Grant Brown and Kaden Howell pulled M-G within five points at 50-45, but the Bruins held the ball, made open layups and converted enough free throws to hold off the Argylls at the end.

Grant Brown led M-G with 18 points and nine rebounds while Kaden Howell scored 16. Luke Brown led all players with 22 points for Blackford, which also got 13 points from Dawson Hundley and 10 from Landon Grimes.

"(Blackford) executed and made shots," Cherry said. "The difference tonight from the first time we played them, I thought we didn't make some shots and we did that first time. And they were good looks."

