Madison County EMA announces new dates for siren tests

Aug. 26—Sierra Marling

Madison County EMA/CSEPP opted to postpone their initial sound check test of the new outdoor warning sirens and have announced new dates for the tests.

According to officials from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, the change comes due to incoming bad weather.

The new schedule is as follows and will last from 3-5 minutes:

Monday, August 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Officials have highlighted the following changes to the alarm system:

New sirens will NOT use voiceovers, only warning sounds and are still only meant to be heard when outdoors.

New sirens will only have 3 sounds: a high wail for a test, a high wail for a tornado warning, and an alternating high/low wail for a chemical emergency.

New sirens will NOT sound for any watches, nor

for thunderstorm warnings.

Tests will NOT occur if severe weather is expected.