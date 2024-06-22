Madison Central TE Micah Jones commits to Florida football over Ole Miss, Mississippi State

Madison Central tight end Micah Jones has announced his commitment to Florida.

Jones, a three-star recruit, said "Home" in a social media post on Friday.

"I’m super proud for Micah and his family," Madison Central coach Toby Collums told the Clarion Ledger. "Obviously it’s a huge deal to have one of your kids that has the opportunity to commit to an SEC school. It makes it even more gratifying when it’s a kid like Micah, who is a great teammate and leader within his team."

The 247Sports Composite has Jones, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound receiver, as the No. 28 overall tight end and the No. 15 recruit in Mississippi for the Class of 2025.

Jones chose Florida over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and LSU. He will be joining 2023 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year Kahnen Daniels, who is currently enrolled at Florida for his freshman season.

Last season, Jones recorded 168 receiving yards with a touchdown and helped Madison Central go 8-5. It finished one game short of the MHSAA Class 7A state final after losing to Starkville 35-15 in the third round.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA football: Micah Jones of Madison Central commits to Florida