Madison Bumgarner start may be pushed back to play spoiler vs. Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- The Giants have been coy about their plans for the final weekend of the regular season, but it does appear they're preparing to throw their best at the Los Angeles Dodgers over the final three games.

Right-hander Casey Kelly is an option to start next Wednesday at home, manager Bruce Bochy said. That was originally Madison Bumgarner's slot, and if Bumgarner does not start that game, he can be pushed back to Friday's opener against the Dodgers.

The Giants could start Bumgarner, Dereck Rodriguez and Andrew Suarez against the Dodgers, although Bochy said he would be comfortable with Derek Holland or Chris Stratton, too. The manager noted that all his starters are pitching well right now. The Giants have allowed just three earned runs in their last 37 innings and have a 3.32 staff ERA since June 1, the lowest figure in the majors.

The Giants lost any hope of making an NL West run when they got swept out of Cincinnati last month, but they still will have an impact on the final standings. They took two of three from the Rockies over the weekend, ironically putting the rival Dodgers briefly back into first. The Rockies currently lead the Dodgers by half a game, with the Cardinals and Dodgers tied for the second Wild Card spot. The odds are good that those final three games at AT&T Park will help decide the division champion, and the Giants look poised to let their ace try and play spoiler.