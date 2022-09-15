Who made the weekly Maxwell Award Honor Roll? The Big Ten has two on the list

The weekly honor roll from the Maxwell Football Club highlighted six strong performances from Week 2 of the college football season. Two of those players come from the Big Ten.

Well, three if you count USC.

With three teams in the top 11 of the latest USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll, it is another solid start to the college football season for the Big Ten. As such, having two players recognized as among the top six performers last week in college football is certainly notable.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Check out the six players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

QB Caleb Williams, USC

CALEB WILLIAMS to JORDAN ADDISON These two are SPECIAL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/850SHiVVuP — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 11, 2022

Building off an impressive debut a week ago, Williams showcased in his strong and efficient performance why he might just be the top quarterback in college football. In a 41-28 win at Stanford, Williams was 20-of-27 for 341 yards with four passing touchdowns. He was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance.

RB Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State

These are the types of runs you want from a back when trying to put the game away. Dominic Richardson has been very effective for #OKState so far this season. pic.twitter.com/88mnXVXJKM — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) September 14, 2022

This season has been a nice step forward for Richardson as the junior running back is looking like the next quality backfield star for the Cowboys. Against Arizona State on Saturday night, he had 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Story continues

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

On track through the season’s first two games to double his output from a season ago, the sophomore had 24 carries 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns (as well as three carries for 30 yards) in a win over South Carolina. This follows up on his 20 carries for 117 yards in the season-opening win against Cincinnati. Arkansas is starting strong and the running of Sanders is a major reason why.

RB, Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Israel Abanikanda with the HOUSE CALL 💨pic.twitter.com/tc6pC1hbz7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 10, 2022

In a home loss to Tennessee, Abanikanda still shone with 154 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. In the last four games of the 2021 season, which included the Chick-Fil-A Bowl and the ACC Championship Game, he went for a combined 153 yards on the ground on 29 carries. A big step forward in responsibility on Saturday and Abanikanda rose to the challenge.

WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

Chuckie's still sizzling. 🔥 Charlie Jones continues his strong start to 2022 for @BoilerFootball. pic.twitter.com/lete3LJwne — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 10, 2022

The Boilermakers got back on trade in a lopsided win over Indiana State. Jones continued his hot start to the season with nine catches for 133 yards with three touchdowns. He now has 286 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the first two games of the season. His role appears to be growing: last year he had 323 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton this season: 🦁 10.5 yards per carry (🥇 among FBS RBs)

🦁 9.3 yards after contact per attempt (🥇 among FBS RBs) The 5⃣⭐️ freshman is living up to the hype 😤 pic.twitter.com/uFaFj4mEDj — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 15, 2022

The hype around Singleton, already palatable, is only going to grow after this past weekend’s performance. He had 179 rushing yards with two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Named the Maxwell Football Club’s Offensive National High School Player of the Year last season, Singleton has certainly impressed in Happy Valley.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire