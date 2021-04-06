  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'They made us pay': Baylor's guard trio keys men's national championship over Gonzaga

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jared Butler said he started to worry when he wasn't making shots in his first three March Madness games. The Final Four's Most Outstanding Player had the luxury of winning despite not playing his best until the pinnacle of the season because of Baylor teammates Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.

"My teammates found me, kept feeding me the ball, telling me to shoot the ball," Butler said. "I'm glad it came at the right time."

Butler made his first four shots (10 points) to help the Bears start fast and emerge with a 86-70 win over Gonzaga in the national championship game. Baylor's defense was praised. Its athletic big men were lauded. But the net-cutting equation starts with one of the best guard trios in men's NCAA Tournament history.

"We had no answers as far as keeping their guards in front and made a couple of

mistakes," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "We talked about not doing as far as giving them catch-and-shoot 3s or shake-down 3s, and they made us pay in a hurry."

First, it was Mitchell with a pair of step-back jumpers in the opening minutes. Midway through, Teague caught fire. But Butler was the tone-setter, with 22 points and seven assists off four three-pointers. Teague had 19 and Mitchell 15.

EARLY LOOK: College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

BAYLOR CAPITALIZED: When Gonzaga showed cracks in semifinal

Jared Butler (No. 12), MaCio Teague (No. 31) and Davion Mitchell (right, No. 45) were keys to Baylor&#39;s title.
Jared Butler (No. 12), MaCio Teague (No. 31) and Davion Mitchell (right, No. 45) were keys to Baylor's title.

"We say it all the time, we think we're the best guards in the nation," Butler said. "We went up against some highly touted guards (on Gonzaga). They're explosive. And we want to be the best guards in the nation. And I think we proved that tonight. We made a statement. And it's just the best way to do it on national TV, NCAA Tournament championship game, like, it's amazing to do it."

The three guards are able to defend at an elite level – Mitchell is the national defensive player of the year – penetrate to keep defenses on their toes and create their own shots from the perimeter off the dribble. Their chemistry with each other is the extra ingredient. They averaged a combined 46.6 points in 2020-21 and helped the Bears lead the nation in three-point shooting percentage (42%).

"I knew they were going to be a handful for us," Few said. "Just those guards are so quick and they can all get to their own shot."

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale argued that Baylor is really four guards deep with Adam Flagler coming off the bench as a key contributor. Flagler had 13 points in the title game.

"Those guards, together, are some of the best we've seen on one team in quite some time," Vitale said.

On Sunday, Baylor coach Scott Drew compared his team's guards to Dee Brown, Luther Head and Deron Williams from an Illinois team that lost to North Carolina in the 2005 national championship, saying his group might go down in NCAA Tournament history as the best ever. Do any other guard trios compare? Perhaps Arizona's Mike Bibby, Miles Simon and Jason Terry on the 1997 national title team.

"One thing I can tell you about our guards: when the best is needed, the

best is usually provided," Drew said. "No pressure, no diamonds. And our guys, the better the opponent, the better they play. And they love being the first – first to win conference since 1950, first to win a national championship. I mean, that really motivates them. And when you've got a competitor like that and a competitive group like that, really makes it easy to coach."

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baylor's guard trio keys national championship: 'No answers'

Recommended Stories

  • Wildcat Weekly Review: March 29 - April 5

    2022 defensive tackle Hunter Deyo Nate Clouse HUNTER DEYO UPDATE Iowa four star defensive tackle has been made a priority by the Kansas State football staff over the last year. Derek Young provides the latest on Deyo's recruitment, his visit plans and more, including a quarterback recruiting update in the latest recruiting roundup.

  • High school boys' and girls' basketball: Monday's results

    High school boys' and girls' basketball: Monday's results from across the Southland.

  • Baylor’s Title Win Caps a Mad Month of NCAA Tournament Business

    Baylor smothered Gonzaga 86-70 on Monday night en route to winning its first men’s basketball national championship. The game also marked the conclusion of a tumultuous month of March madness for the NCAA both on and off the court. After cancelling last years tournament entirely, the NCAA undertook two bubble competitions this spring- the men’s […]

  • 2021 Gonzaga Bulldogs among seven best men's basketball teams without NCAA Tournament title

    The best team in men's college basketball doesn't always win the national title. Here are the seven greatest teams in recent history to fall short.

  • ‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis

    Fans were quick to react to the news on social media.

  • What's next for Gonzaga men's basketball after title run fell short?

    Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert are expected to leave for the NBA, but the Bulldogs have plenty of talent to build on.

  • 9 Things To Know Before Shopping at Aldi

    If a trip to the grocery store means packing up and heading for Aldi, you've probably had some questions about the popular chain. What's up with having to leave a quarter to use a cart, and why don't you ever see coupons? Here’s some info about the discount grocer, including details on the other name Aldi goes by in the United States.

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Missing Stephen Curry, Warriors lose most lopsided game of NBA season

    The Warriors lost to the Raptors by 53 points. It somehow could have been worse.

  • Analysis: Baylor's strengths shine in title-game blowout

    On Baylor's first possession, Mark Vital missed a shot, got his own rebound, missed again, got his own rebound again — and eventually Davion Mitchell made a jumper. The next time the Bears had the ball, Vital got another offensive rebound, which led to another basket. Then Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs turned the ball over with a charging foul, and Mitchell made a 3-pointer.

  • NBA MVP watch: As Damian Lillard rises, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in danger of falling out

    Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • Lions mock draft watch: PFN hands out a 3-round mock for Detroit

    Ian Cummings from Pro Football Network hands out a 3-round mock for the Detroit Lions slating them the most dynamic non-QB player in the draft

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • LB William Mohan becomes latest Michigan football player to enter transfer portal

    Michigan football linebacker William Mohan became the ninth Wolverines player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January.

  • Red Sox vs. Rays observations: Nick Pivetta shines in season debut

    Right-hander Nick Pivetta helped the Red Sox earn their first win of the season with a stellar outing Monday vs. the Rays.

  • Gonzaga's nightmare title game shows difficulty in going undefeated

    The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. “Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered.”

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]