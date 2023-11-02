'He made us better,' Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter reflects on playing Bob Knight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Moments before tipoff, news of Bob Knight's death trickled through the Purdue basketball fanbase inside Mackey Arena Wednesday.

Before Grace College, an NAIA school in Winona Lake, Indiana, played the Boilermakers, Knight's biggest rival when he coached at Indiana, there was a moment of silence to honor the college basketball legend.

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter, a historian of basketball in the state to a degree, and a former Indiana Hoosiers fan growing up in Muncie, was poignant in the postgame press conference when a question was asked not of his own team, but of Knight's Indiana teams.

In his youth, Painter idolized Knight and hoped to play for him. Though it didn't pan out that way, Painter never stopped idolizing the Indiana coaching legend.

"Everybody, especially in the Midwest, that wanted to get into coaching, that wanted to just learn the game, there isn't a book out there, a video out there that I haven't seen that he published, that he put out," Painter said.

Painter never went head-to-head with Knight as a coach, but faced Indiana teams led by Knight eight times during his playing career.

Purdue was 3-5 in those eight meetings from 1989-93.

"He made us better. In competition and especially with rivalries, you get everybody's best," Painter said. "He always got Purdue's best. We knew when we played Indiana you had to have your ducks in a row. It was going to be a great battle, but you also knew that they were always going to have a great game plan. They were always going to be prepared.

"That's what great coaches and great competition does is it makes other programs better. He brought the best out of everybody in this league, nationally, that was the standard. They were the standard."

