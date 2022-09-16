What made Roger Federer the greatest: The forehand, the serve, the rivalries

Federer - From peerless movement to his relaxed state of mind – factors behind Roger Federer’s genius with a racket - GETTY IMAGES

Tributes to Roger Federer are sure to keep flowing all week. But no-one has yet put it better than JM Coetzee – the Nobel Prize-winning author who, in 2013, described Federer as “something like the human ideal made visible”.

Here we break down the factors that lay behind Federer’s racket-wielding genius, earning him the plaudits not only of literary titans (David Foster Wallace was another fan) but also regular sports-lovers around the world.

Mindset

Federer is unique among tennis players in his carefree attitude to the sport. Most of his rivals are primarily motivated by a hatred of defeat, and confess to using criticism as a spur. Others live for the adrenaline rush of competition; Rafael Nadal, for instance, is never spotted in the player lounge without a game of Pachis (a Spanish version of Ludo) on the go.

But Federer loves the artistry of tennis for its own sake. His practice sessions are one long exhibition of trick-shots. At the end of a point, he would neatly deflect the loose ball into the path of a ballkid with a deft flick of the wrist. He simply loved the feeling of felt on strings.

That sense of joy invariably transmitted itself to the spectators, who treated Federer like a local wherever he went. Andy Murray’s experience of playing Federer at London’s O2 Arena in 2012 – and finding himself second-favourite with his own home fans – was not untypical. Whether Federer is the best player of all time will remain a moot point. But he must surely be the most beloved.

Movement

We tend to come away from a Federer match marvelling at the magic in his hands. And yet, for any tennis player, the feet are even more important. You can’t hit a spectacular putaway if you don’t have the wheels to reach the ball in the first place.

In 2018, the Telegraph interviewed Jez Green – the leading fitness trainer who has worked with Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev – about what Green referred to as “Roger’s massive calves”. According to his diagnosis, those underappreciated muscles “allow [Federer] to move with poise and an apparent effortlessness. The smoothness of a cat is what we’re looking for and Fed has it. It’s one reason why he has had so few injury issues throughout his career.”

Admittedly, Federer’s knee did eventually give out. But only when he had already redefined the possible by winning his final two majors at the age of 36. Another reason why he lasted so well is that, where the likes of Nadal and Novak Djokovic often drop deep behind the baseline to defend, Federer was always moving forward to shorten the point, cut off the angles, and rush the net.

Serve

Federer was comfortably the best server among the so-called “Big Four”. He landed almost twice as many aces (11,478) as Djokovic in second place, and won a massive 89 per cent of his service games. Yet he didn’t do it by brute force. Instead, he had a beautifully fluid and accurate motion which delivered unexpected power like the dainty flick of a whip.

In the words of Toni Nadal – Rafael’s uncle and long-time coach – “Roger can hit every serve with the same ball-toss, and with such high precision. You don’t know where the ball is going to go, and then suddenly he hits the line. You don’t have any of the signs you get with other players.”

Perhaps Federer’s high point as a server was the 2009 Wimbledon final, when he outgunned Andy Roddick – the man who then held the record for the fastest recorded speed of 155mph – by 50 aces to 27.

Apart from being able to land the ball on a sixpence, he also had an uncanny habit of looking down the court until the last possible moment. So if you tried to cheat by running around your backhand – a common tactic among aggressive returners – he might catch you moving early and pop the ball neatly into the space you had just left behind.

Forehand

In his 2006 essay Roger Federer as religious experience, the novelist David Foster Wallace described the Federer forehand as a “great liquid whip”. He also described Federer’s rare combination of grace and power in terms of opposites: Mozart and Metallica at the same time.

The cultural references are never far away. As the historian Elizabeth Wilson has written, “going to Wimbledon is more like a day at the opera at Glyndebourne than an afternoon of football at the Emirates Stadium.” And Federer is tennis’s Baryshnikov.

The forehand is at the heart of everything. Federer hits it with an old-fashioned, handshake grip that isn’t far from the one used by the wooden-racket maestros of a bygone age. Yet so loose is his arm that he can still generate ferocious top-spin – something normally associated with a closed “semi-western” grip – as if he were Ivan Lendl.

The strike is poetry in motion – a fluid, stone-skimming movement which many tennis-lovers would happily watch all day. And it is as effective as it is lovely.

For an example, look in the below clip at the inside-out forehand winner that Federer hit against Tommy Haas at a critical moment of their 2009 French Open fourth-round match. Had he missed it, Haas would have served for victory in straight sets. Instead, he caught the line, and set up a five-set comeback which put him on the road to his only Roland Garros title. Not for nothing has that forehand been described as the most important shot of Federer’s career.