Who made The Oklahoman's final Super 30 rankings for 2024 recruiting class?

With National Signing Day approaching, it’s time to take a final look at The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings of the state’s top football recruits in the 2024 class.

Many made their college decisions official on Early Signing Day in December, while some have yet to sign.

Here is the final edition of the 2024 Super 30 rankings.

More: Oklahoma high school swimming: Takeaways from Class 6A West Regional meet

Tulsa Noah senior defensive end Danny Okoye gives a horns down as he announces his commitment to OU on Sept. 20 in Bixby.

No. 1: Danny Okoye, DL, Tulsa NOAH

Okoye bolsters an OU recruiting class that is full of Oklahoma ties. The four-star edge rusher signed with the Sooners on Early Signing Day in December.

No. 2: Xadavien Sims, DL, Durant

With an array of offers, Sims chose Oregon. He signed with the Ducks in December.

No. 3: De’Von Jordan, DB, Tulsa Union

Jordan continued to stand out as a shutdown cornerback throughout his senior season, earning a selection to The Oklahoman’s All-State first team. He signed with OU in December.

No. 4: Xavier Robinson, RB, Carl Albert

Robinson, the two-time MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year, was eager to arrive in Norman. After signing with OU in December, he is an early enrollee. He was one of seven early signees who practiced with the Sooners leading up to the Alamo Bowl.

More: Jaden Nickens leads Douglass to 11th straight win in his debut against Victory Christian

Carl Albert's Xavier Robinson leaps over a Bishop McGuinness defender during a Class 5A semifinal game in Noble on Nov. 24.

No. 5: Mykel Patterson-McDonald, DB, Westmoore

Patterson-McDonald is yet another highly touted recruit who chose to stay home for college. He inked his letter with the Sooners on Early Signing Day.

No. 6: Cooper Alexander, TE, Washington

His father played for OU, but Alexander chose his own path. After winning back-to-back Class 2A state titles with Washington, Alexander signed with Iowa State in December.

More: 2023-24 Oklahoma high school football coaching carousel: J.D. Runnels hired by Mount St. Mary

Washington's Cooper Alexander smiles after signing with Iowa State on Dec. 19 in Washington.

No. 7: Josh Aisosa, OL, Edmond Santa Fe

Aisosa committed to OU back in August before a dominant senior year blocking for the Wolves in a 7-4 season, finishing third in District 6A-2. He signed in December.

No. 8: Witt Edwards, WR/TE/LB, Wagoner

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Edwards is a versatile athlete and helped Wagoner finish as the Class 4A state runner-up this past season after winning the title in 2022. He is signed with Vanderbilt.

No. 9: Andy Bass, QB/RB/WR, Heritage Hall

Bass will play either running back or receiver as a preferred walk-on commit at OU, but he was dominant at quarterback as a senior. The 6-foot, 200-pound Heritage Hall product was one of three finalists for The Oklahoman’s Offensive Player of the Year.

No. 10: LaDainian Fields, WR/DB, Del City

Fields was named The Oklahoman’s All-State Defensive Player of the Year after a dominant final season on both sides of the ball for Del City. After flipping from TCU to Oklahoma State in December, Fields will join his cousin, Rodney, in Stillwater with the Cowboys in June.

More: Wendi Wells — ‘face of Shawnee athletics’ — secures 300th win as girls basketball coach

Del City stars Rodney Fields, right, and LaDainian Fields sign with Oklahoma State during a ceremony in Del City on Jan. 19.

No. 11: Harrison Utley, OL, Norman North

Utley had a solid season with the Timberwolves, who finished 9-3 with a state quarterfinal appearance. He signed with Kansas in December.

No. 12: Rodney Fields Jr., RB, Del City

An Oklahoma State signee, Fields moved from Southeast following his junior season and helped the Eagles reach the Class 5A finals.

No. 13: Josh Ford, TE, Stillwater

Ford has great size at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, but he also displays stellar athleticism. He is signed with Oklahoma State.

No. 14: Wesley Harvey, OL, Muskogee

After helping Class 6A-II Muskogee win its first state title since 1986, Harvey — a three-star prospect according to 247Sports — is headed to TCU.

No. 15: Red Martel, RB, Beggs

Martel was Kansas’ first commit in the 2024 class, and he made the announcement in November of his junior year. He signed with the Jayhawks in December.

No. 16: Bergin Kysar, DL, Edmond Santa Fe

He played a key role in Class 6A-I Edmond Santa Fe turning things around this past season. The Wolves went 1-9 in 2022 before going 7-4 and advancing to the quarterfinals this past season. Kysar will continue his career at OU as a preferred walk-on.

More: Midwest City sophomore 'sleeper' DaShawn Denson leads Bombers past Del City basketball

Edmond Santa Fe senior defensive end Bergin Kysar helped the Wolves finish 7-4 this past season.

No. 17: Will Smith, DL, Choctaw

Smith signed with Tulsa after recording 34 tackles and eight sacks as Choctaw reached the Class 6A-II semifinals this past season.

No. 18: Kayden McGee, WR, Muskogee

A UNLV signee, McGee had a great senior season, finishing with 1,312 receiving yards.

No. 19: Brody Duffel, OL, Bixby

Duffel was selected to The Oklahoman’s All-State first team after helping Bixby defend its Class 6A-I state title. He is signed with Tulsa.

No. 20: DaMontre Patterson, WR/DB, Sulphur

Patterson played key roles on both sides of the ball as Class 3A Sulphur went 8-4. He signed with New Hampshire in December.

No. 21: Elijah Green, DB, Classen SAS

He’s the first player from Classen SAS to sign with a Division-I program. Green will continue his career at Tulsa after thriving on both sides of the football for the Comets.

More: Vote for the Oklahoma City-area high school athletes of week, Jan. 29

Tulsa signee Elijah Green is the first athlete from Classen SAS to sign with a Division-I football program.

No. 22: Dax Collins, DB, Poteau

Another defensive back who is signed with Tulsa, Collins had a stellar career at Poteau and was a four-year starter.

No. 23: Malachi Wrice, DL, McAlester

After committing to Washington State in October, Wrice inked his letter on Early Signing Day. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Wrice is a multisport star for McAlester.

No. 24: Ross Johnston, OL, Blanchard

Johnston makes his Super 30 debut after signing with Tulsa in December. At 6-foot-6, 289 pounds, he helped Blanchard win the Class 4A state championship, earning a spot on The Oklahoman’s All-State first team.

No. 25: Colten Christian, OL, Collinsville

Christian also enters the Super 30 after signing with Tulsa on Early Signing Day. He reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals with Collinsville and was named to The Oklahoman’s All-State second team.

No. 26: Micho Lavine, LB, Millwood

Lavine decommitted from North Texas in early December. After staying patient, he announced an offer from Abilene Christian in late January. Lavine announced Sunday that he was committed to Abilene Christian after ACU coaches recently made a home visit.

More: Oklahoma HS fall sports: 2023 All-State, All-City teams in football, softball & more

Crossings Christian's Holden Manchester is brought down by Millwood's Micho Lavine during a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Millwood in Oklahoma City on Nov. 10.

No. 27: Derrick Osmond, TE/DL, Broken Arrow

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Osmond has tremendous size at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, and he signed with Texas State in December.

No. 28: River Warren, QB, Del City

Warren has picked up interest from several programs, but he hasn’t committed. His offers include Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Arkansas State and Marshall. In one season at Del City, he helped the Eagles reach the Class 5A state finals.

No. 29: Darreyl Thomas, OL, Del City

Thomas received an offer before his senior season from Kansas State, where his brother, Kanijal, plays. After reaching the state finals with Del City, he is uncommitted as National Signing Day approaches.

No. 30: MJ Graham, QB/DB, Westmoore

Graham had a stellar season as a quarterback and defensive back to fuel Westmoore’s turnaround from a 3-8 season in 2022 to a 7-5 mark this past year. Previously a Houston commit, he reopened his recruitment following the firing of Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Who made The Oklahoman's final Super 30 for 2024 recruiting class?