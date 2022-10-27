Who made the Maxwell Award’s Weekly Honor Roll for Week 8?

For the second time this season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix made the Maxwell Football Club’s weekly honor roll. This after Nix was simply magisterial in Saturday’s win over UCLA.

Nix was joined by a healthy representation from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 as well as Wyoming running back Titus Swen.

The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top college football player. They also hand out the Chuck Bednarik Award for the top defensive player in college football.

Every March, the club hosts an annual awards gala at the Harrah’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

Check out the seven players who made this week’s Maxwell Award Weekly Honor Roll!

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Bo Nix becomes the third QB since 1996 to throw 5-plus passing TDs multiple times in a season, per @JamesCrepea The last two? Justin Herbert (2019) and Marcus Mariota (2014) pic.twitter.com/fD2dNq6s6m — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 22, 2022

What a season it has been for the Oregon quarterback, with the latest installment coming in an impressive Saturday win over UCLA. Nix threw for 283 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing 22-of-28 passes. He also ran eight times for 51 yards in an effort that landed him the Maxwell Award’s Player of the Week honors.

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

5 TOTAL TDS FOR JAYDEN DANIELS 😤 QB1 was putting on a SHOW in LSU’s upset over No. 7 Ole Miss (@GMC) pic.twitter.com/R6QIFBsN3k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2022

It was head coach Brian Kelly’s first top 10 win as the LSU head coach, and a sparking effort from Daniels led the way. In an upset win of Ole Miss, Daniels had five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing).

Story continues

WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State

CJ STROUD ARE YOU KIDDING ME?? TOUCHDOWN PASS TO JULIAN FLEMING pic.twitter.com/ahqnTxu8aK — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 22, 2022

Given how strong Iowa’s defense was, it was impressive to see the junior wide receiver put up some strong numbers. Fleming had two catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s rather thorough win over Iowa.

QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

“He doesn’t get enough credit … There’s no quarterback in the country I’d rather have than him.” Dave Clawson is bothered that Sam Hartman’s name isn’t in the Heisman discussion.@WSJSRadio pic.twitter.com/tRRBxWGY7y — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) October 22, 2022

It seems that every week, Hartman is putting up big numbers as Wake Forest very quietly moves up in the polls. In last weekend’s win over Boston College, Hartman was 25-of-40 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns.

RB Will Shipley, Clemson

Will Shipley vs Syracuse: 🐅 27 Carries

🐅 172 Yards

🐅 2 TDs

🐅 Clemson wins 27-21 pic.twitter.com/xRMQuRh0Dv — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 22, 2022

For three quarters, it looked like Clemson was going to lose at home to Syracuse. But a big fourth quarter and a strong showing from Shipley (242 all-purpose yards including 172 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns) pushed Clemson into the ‘W’ column. Shipley’s 50-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter put Clemson up for good.

RB Titus Swen, Wyoming

With 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, it was certainly an impressive effort from Swen as Wyoming improved to 5-3 with a win over Utah State. It was Swen’s second effort this season where he topped 100 rushing yards (he nearly did so with 98 yards in the season-opening loss to Illinois).

QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State

In a home win over Texas, Sanders threw for 391 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran the ball 11 times for 43 yards as Oklahoma State improved to 6-1 on the season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire