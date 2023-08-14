Who made the list? Here's the Augusta Chronicle's high school football Dream 16 for 2023

[From left] Thomson defensive back Storm Hunt (4), quarterback Jahkiaus Jones (5), defensive back Jamere Roberts (12), and running back Anthony Jeffery (26) pose for a portrait with the 2023 state championship trophy at Thomson High School on July , 2023.

Football season in Augusta is here and that can only mean one thing: it's Dream 16 season.

Each year, The Augusta Chronicle names its top 16 Augusta-area football players for the upcoming season. This list is based on a mix of past accomplishments, indicators of future performance and college recruiting considerations. We're proud to bring you the 2023 edition of the Dream 16.

Expectations and excitement are high around the CSRA. With a defending state champion and many other programs coming off deep playoff runs, there's plenty to look forward to on the Augusta-area football scene. It's that time of year when eyes are on household names, but there's also the opportunity for other players to make their presence known to the public.

Everyone knows those players. That transfer player who is poised to breakout in a new situation? How about that senior that finally cracked the starting lineup? We'll be sure to take a look at a more expansive list in the coming days.

Augusta Chronicle 2023 high school football Dream 16

Evans offensive lineman Mason Short (75) poses for a portrait on July 25, 2023.

Mason Short

School: Evans

Class: 2025

Position: offensive lineman

The Alabama commit enters his junior campaign as one of the top offensive linemen in the nation. Short has been one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class, receiving dozens of offers including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. He’s seen significant playing time on the offensive line since his freshman season and grown into one of the vocal leaders of the Knights’ program on and off the field.

Evans linebacker Jacob Jackson (8) poses for a portrait on July 25, 2023.

Jacob Jackson

School: Evans

Class: 2024

Position: linebacker

Many would consider Jackson an undersized inside linebacker. Those that stop the conversation there, however, haven’t been paying attention. He’s the second star in his family to come through the Evans program, following his older brother Kaleb (now a college quarterback). Jackson has been a contributor since his early years, earning region defensive player of the year honors as a sophomore. His motor on the field is unmatched, and he sets the tone for this Knights’ defense.

Evans wide receiver Rayshaun King (9) poses for a portrait on July 25, 2023.

Rayshaun King

School: Evans

Class: 2025

Position: running back

In what was a committee of running backs for Evans a year ago, King emerged as the guy late in the season for the Knights. Perhaps his best performance in the black and gold came in the form of a 196-yard, three touchdown performance against Glynn Academy on Oct. 21. King is the latest in a decorated line of Evans tailbacks including Jofrantstar Graham (Army) and Joseph Hampton (Savannah State).

North Augusta running back Beans Hunt (5) poses for a portrait on July 24, 2023.

Beans Hunt

School: North Augusta

Class: 2024

Position: running back/athlete

Hunt comes to North Augusta after starring at Thomas Jefferson Academy, where he helped lead the Jaguars to a pair of Georgia Independent Athletic Association state championships. As a junior, he carried the football 117 times for a team-high 1,223 yards (116 per game) and 16 touchdowns. While he has the ability to play multiple positions, he’ll serve as a nice replacement in the backfield for the graduated DJ Curry. He’s flown under the radar as far as recruiting is concerned, but expect that to change this season.

Hephzibah offensive lineman Brian Bailey (left) and running back Telly Johnson (right) pose for a portrait on July 26, 2023.

Telly Johnson

School: Hephzibah

Class: 2024

Position: running back

Johnson was one of the top backs in the area as a junior, racking up 1,205 yards on 146 carries for the Rebels. A touchdown vulture, he found the end zone 23 times (including two games with four touchdowns). Listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, the senior tailback has the ability to do damage between the tackles and is almost a guaranteed scorer on goal line packages. Expect him to be among the area leaders again in 2023 for a Hephzibah team with high expectations.

Brian Bailey

School: Hephzibah

Class: 2024

Position: offensive lineman

Bailey has been one of the top offensive linemen in the area, blocking for one of the best rushing attacks in the area over the past few seasons. The 6-foot-3, 350-pound interior lineman has the physical attributes scouts love and if the Rebels are to contend in the region, he’ll be a huge part of that success.

Aquinas athlete Clark Jackson (1) poses for a portrait on July 25, 2023.

Clark Jackson

School: Aquinas

Class: 2024

Position: linebacker/athlete

The first half of Aquinas’ “Bash Brothers” duo, Clark Jackson has been a nightmare for opposing offenses for three seasons. The linebacker racked up 96 tackles (11 for a loss) and five sacks in just seven games last year as his season was cut short by injury. For good measure, he also managed more than 500 yards and nine touchdowns as a running back. His last full season came as a sophomore in 2021 where he amassed 158 tackles (19 for a loss) and 17 sacks.

Aquinas linebacker Wesley Michaelson (20) poses for a portrait on July 25, 2023.

Wesley Michaelson

School: Aquinas

Class: 2024

Position: linebacker

Augusta Christian transfer Wesley Michaelson makes up the second half of the Bash Brothers. Michaelson was a tackling machine for the Lions, raking in 151 tackles (17.5 for a loss) and a pair of sacks. He finished his sophomore season with 92 tackles and 19 for a loss, all while playing next to Zack Blackwell (now a Georgia Southern linebacker). The due of Michaelson and Jackson will be a problem for every team on Aquinas’ schedule in 2023.

Thomson cornerback Storm Hunt (left) and wide receiver Jamere Roberts (12) pose for a portrait on July 31, 2023.

Storm Hunt

School: Thomson

Class: 2024

Position: defensive back

Storm Hunt was an absolute ball hawk for the Thomson defense as a junior. He recorded eight of the Bulldogs’ 17 interceptions and deflected 11 passes in what certainly constituted a “no-fly zone.” Hunt was also dangerous on special teams, returning a punt for a touchdown against Laney.

Jamere Roberts

School: Thomson

Class: 2024

Position: linebacker/defensive back

Roberts was a quarterback’s nightmare a year ago for the Bulldogs, racking up 23 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks. The hybrid linebacker/safety also added three pass breakups and a forced fumble, proving to be another important cog in the area’s top defense in 2022.

Thomson running back Anthony Jeffery (left) and quarterback Jahkiaus Jones (5) pose for a portrait on July 31, 2023.

Jahkiaus Jones

School: Thomson

Class: 2024

Position: quarterback

Jones emerged as the starting quarterback midway through the season after splitting snaps with Noah Story (now at Lakeside). All he did was help lead the Bulldogs to their first state championship in two decades. Jones racked up 1,012 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and added 450 yards and six scores on the ground. Also a point guard on the basketball team, the two-sport star has what it takes physically and mentally to lead Thomson back to the top of the mountain.

Anthony Jeffery

School: Thomson

Class: 2025

Position: running back

What a problem to have if you’re Thomson. Graduate one of the most explosive players in program history and replace him with another. If it weren’t for Jontavis Curry’s heroics last year, we would’ve been talking about Jeffery much more. Despite being a sophomore and more of a change-of-pace back, he still managed 1,015 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. Jeffery was a legend in his middle school days and has Division-I programs keeping an eye on him. Now it’s his time to shine.

Laney running back and wide receiver CJ Holmes (2) poses for a portrait on July 26, 2023.

CJ Holmes

School: Laney

Class: 2024

Position: running back/wide receiver

Holmes was one of the area's most versatile offensive weapons in 2022, proving to be as dangerous out wide as he was in the backfield. He has the ability to hit the home run as a runner and receiver, while also knowing when to make possession plays. In what was a run-first offense, Holmes kept defenses on their toes all season. He’ll be a key piece as Laney looks to build upon its success from last year and compete for a region championship.

Laney offensive lineman Chance Bush (56) poses for a portrait on July 26, 2023.

Chance Bush

School: Laney

Class: 2024

Position: offensive lineman

No offensive attack is successful without the guys up front, and the 6-foot, 270-pound Chance Bush is that guy to set the tone for the Laney offense. With misdirections and different looks for the defense, blocking in the Wildcat offense isn’t an easy task for an offensive lineman but Bush proved to be one of the best in the CSRA as a junior.

Burke County linebacker Brandon Lively (44) poses for a portrait on Aug. 3, 2023.

Brandon Lively

School: Burke County

Class: 2024

Position: linebacker

Lively was a beast for the Bears’ defense a year ago, finishing with 113 tackles (eight for a loss) and 1.5 sacks. He had the chance to sit behind and learn from players like Ivan Arroyo and now it’s his time to put the expectations on his back and lead this defensive unit. No better place to start than at the Bear Den against rival and defending 2A state champion Thomson on Aug. 18.

Grovetown quarterback Amare Clark poses for a portrait on July 26, 2023.

Amare Clark

School: Grovetown

Class: 2024

Position: quarterback

Clark changed the Grovetown offense as a junior, becoming the first Warrior 1,000-yard passer since Kori Bryant in 2019. He also added 520 yards on the ground and 17 total touchdowns (12 passing). The two-sport star also starred on Grovetown’s basketball team, helping lead the Warriors to the GHSA 6A elite eight as a junior.

