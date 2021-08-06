Made in Italy Fund Building Fashion Group

Luisa Zargani
·5 min read

MILAN — Italian companies are exploring new partnerships, beefing up their supply chains by acquiring specialized manufacturers. At the same time, cash-rich funds are increasingly active, knocking at the door of entrepreneurs that would not have considered letting them in years ago. One way in is by proposing a common goal and a focus on the development of a specific project — the foundations of any acquisition, contends Mauro Grange, partner of the Made in Italy Fund, which is managed by Quadrivio and Pambianco and invests in wine, food, beauty, fashion and furniture.

Grange should know, as the fund has invested in 10 Italian companies, of which six are in fashion, from 120% Lino and Rosantica to Dondup and GCDS, and, most recently, a majority stake in footwear brands Ghoud and Autry. Former Gucci and Golden Goose chairman Patrizio di Marco has also become an investor in the Made in Italy Fund and was named president of Ghoud and Autry.

More from WWD

Grange also holds the role of chief executive officer of the business entity called Fine Sun, which incorporates the above-mentioned brands, except for GCDS, which operates independently. A 100-million-euro business, Fine Sun has a 25 percent margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, said Grange.

“After 120% Lino, I was not aiming at building a group through industrial synergies, but rather through positioning, communication, marketing and commercial synergies under a central control that would provide a single vision to the companies without overturning them,” said Grange.

An affable and eloquent executive and entrepreneur, Grange strongly believes in specialization. For instance, after 120% Lino, a leader in linen and natural fiber garments, the fund invested in accessories brand Rosantica, and Dondup, which produces denim apparel. He described Autry and Ghoud as “the cherry on the cake” of the group, which he believes responds to the increasing demand for elegant sportswear. “Business is tough if you are not specialized; we must try to be the best in one category.”

Grange revealed he was eyeing another Italian apparel company, which he declined to reveal. Asked how he selects the investments, he said “an interesting product” was the first key element. “I am always traveling, and hands-on, very curious. I am interested when I see a product that is original, not a bad copy of something else. Consistent history is also a draw.”

A Ghoud sneaker. - Credit: courtesy image
A Ghoud sneaker. - Credit: courtesy image

courtesy image

The fund aims to develop the brands globally to create value, and Grange underscored that no acquisition was ever made through a leveraged buyout. “That’s not the way we work,” he noted.

He also believes entrepreneurs are now more open to investors such as the Made in Italy Fund, which has secured 300 million euros, because they want to be helped and not simply sell their companies. “We can get them the right managers, and develop their business together, working inside their companies, and we have no rush.” He believes this way of working is even more important in the nuanced fashion industry, which is “a continuous start-up. Each season is a start-up and you can’t only channel money into these companies, it’s an all-connected circular world and you can’t neglect any phase.”

The objective is to preserve the brand, working with the owners or the existing management. “I don’t go into the deal to give orders, that’s not my goal,” said Grange. “We want to help them by providing a vision and a support to make bold decisions they perhaps would not make on their own. Very often, the founders of a company need to see things from a different perspective and we offer an outside point of view.”

For example, the fund helped Rosantica open stores in the U.S. and the brand plans to inaugurate a flagship in Milan’s Via Spiga between mid-October and mid-November — steps Michela Panero, who founded the company in 2010, was reluctant to take on her own, contended Grange. The same can be said for 120% Lino, whose business was more local and Europe-centric before the acquisition. “We opened five stores in the U.S. despite the pandemic and doubled its revenues since 2019. We helped [founder] Alberto [Peretti] with an optimistic push, while taking some risks,” Grange observed.

He is a firm believer in the American market, where 120% Lino has 11 directly operated stores, and is available at main department stores, from Saks Fifth Avenue to Nordstrom. The company reports more than $1 million a month in retail sales in the U.S. “120% Lino has grown outside Italy as 90 percent of its revenues are now derived from foreign countries, and of this, the U.S. contributes to 75 percent.”

He was proud of the “very strong U.S. structure and organization” and of the two-story showroom in New York, which allows to present all of the group’s brands. “This is the kind of synergy that we believe in,” he said. “To have an international feedback is very important, and 120% Lino was very much influenced by the relations we built in the U.S., fine-tuning shapes and volumes to meet the American taste while staying faithful to the brand.”

This is key for Grange. He would never distort the Autry brand, known for its comfortable sneakers with a “typically American shape and the U.S. flag,” with oxford shoes, for example.

He admitted there are certain complexities connected to the development of Dondup, which was acquired in March from L Catterton. “The denim category is crowded and it is more complicated to stand out, but I am working on it, listening to the customers and the distribution chain. Dondup was born as a denim brand and it has built an ecosystem of small producers with specialized washes.”

Previous owners have worked to build total look collections and while Grange doesn’t want to dismiss those efforts entirely, he believes in focusing on the denim component “with an eye on fashion and on innovation.” He did not deny that producing denim can be very polluting, and underscored that he is working with CEO Matteo Anchisi to find alternatives for the future, investing on the research of sustainable fabrics, partnering with Candiani, for example.

“You have to do the right thing, research the right materials and the right trends because that is what the customer expects of you,” Grange concluded.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

    Leasing Operations Accelerate Across All Segments, Successful ERP Cutover Completed, Over $216 Million Returned to Shareholders Year-To-Date, Investor Day Announced In NovemberPHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible work space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2021 results and provided an update on operations, the c

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • After a flopped IPO, Robinhood is now worth twice as much as Nasdaq

    After starting out as a dud, Robinhood’s newly minted public shares are giving traders on Reddit plenty of meme-material. The stock has perked up after initially drooping below the IPO price, with some 176 million shares changing hands yesterday, more than the previous three days combined, according to FactSet data. The trading momentum pushed Robinhood’s market capitalization to about double that of industry stalwart Nasdaq, the exchange operator, and to roughly the same as Swiss bank UBS, which has roots going back to the 19th century.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Fidelity Takes 7.4% Stake in Marathon Digital

    The investment reflects growing institutional and individual interest in investing in crypto-related companies.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Spend or Save: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage or Invest for Retirement?

    The trade-off between paying off your mortgage and saving more for retirement depends on how long you've had the mortgage and how far you are from retiring.

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan. In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.