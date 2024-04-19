‘He’s made some huge plays’: Luke Lachey is back, ready to spearhead offense

When Tim Lester took the job as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, he didn’t watch game film of last year because he wants to build this offense in his own image. But there was one player he heard about fairly recently.

“I heard a ton about Luke Lachey,” Lester said. “Luke was coming back from an injury so he didn’t do much early. He’s made some huge plays and elevates and catches the ball, and I think the first one was last week, and he elevated, and I was like, ‘That’s what they’ve been talking about.'”

Lachey recorded 131 yards before a broken ankle cut his 2023 season short in just the third game. He’s now a full go for spring practice and will look to put together a full season as the lead tight end.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Lachey said. “I missed it a lot last year when I wasn’t able to go out there and practice with those guys. It’s awesome.”

“Everyone’s really stepped up, and especially last year we had a lot of guys go down and we had weeks where Addison [Ostrenga] was out for a game or Steve [Stilianos] was out for a game and we didn’t miss a beat. Coach [Abdul] Hodge does a good job of getting us all ready to compete.”

Lester is still in the process of implementing his offense and new playbook. He said there is no question where the strength of that side of the ball is.

“The only reason we’ve had some success this spring is those guys up front and those tight ends,” Lester said. “We’re going to count on ’em. I’m not going to shy away from that. It makes playing quarterback easier, it makes playing wideout easier, it makes playing everything easier when you have guys up front like that.”

