Who made the final 3 for Under Armour All-American, 4-star Jaelyne Matthews?

Jaelyne Matthews is down to three schools, the Under Armour All-American told Rutgers Wire on Friday morning.

Matthews, a four-star recruit is the No. 88 recruit in the nation according to ESPN. He is the second-highest-ranked recruit in New Jersey in the class of 2025

He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 337 pounds. This offseason, Matthews played lacrosse for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey) where he has been a multi-year starter at offensive tackle on the football team.

Matthews was offered by Rutgers following his freshman season. Last year, he was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game which is scheduled for this January in Orlando, FL.

“My top schools are Tennessee, Georgia and Miami,” Matthews said on Friday morning via text. “And I’m planning on deciding June 11 at 12:00 p.m.”

He is scheduled to visit the Miami Hurricanes this weekend for an official visit.

Last weekend, he took an official visit to Rutgers.

“It’s time for me to focus on being a senior in high school and playing football for my school,” Matthews said.

Matthews is a noted fan of WaWa and is a self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur.

