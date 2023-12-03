Who made the College Football Playoff? Top four teams of CFP top 25 selection show rankings

The College Football Playoff teams are locked in.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will compete for a national championship, with undefeated, ACC champion Florida State notably left out of the top four.

The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 8 heading into the SEC championship game but defeated then-No. 1 Georgia 27-24 to boost its resume and earn a matchup with No. 1 Michigan. Meanwhile, Texas, ranked No. 7 on Saturday, dominated Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 championship to also move up four spots.

Here's everything to know about the College Football Playoff teams, including the full rankings as they release:

Who made the College Football Playoff in 2023?

Alabama

Michigan

Washington

Texas

Alabama, Michigan, Washington and Texas made the College Football Playoff, representing the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12, respectively.

Top four teams of final CFP top 25

Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) Washington (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12) Texas (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC)

College Football Playoff semifinal games

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Michigan will take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl, while Washington will battle Texas at the Sugar Bowl.

First two teams out of College Football Playoff

5. Florida State (13-0)

6. Georgia (12-1)

With FSU falling out of the top four, Florida State will finish the season ranked No. 5 in the CFP. There, the Seminoles will play No. 6 in the Orange Bowl due to CFP bowl contracts.

