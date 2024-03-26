Find out who made the coaches' 2024 all-star girls hockey teams

The 2024 Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association's all-star high school girls hockey teams have been announced.

As reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department, the coaches' selections are broken down by Metro and Lake A and B divisions. Below the all-star squads is the all-academic honorees, listed by school in alphabetical order.

The coaches also named a player of the year for each division.

METRO ALL-STARS

Player of the year: Bri Jarvis, BFA-St. Albans.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Sabrina Brunet, South Burlington; Holley MacLellan, Burlington/Colchester; Camryn Poulin, Burlington/Colchester.

Defense: Kiley Burke, South Burlington; Norra Moody, Burlington/Colchester.

Goalie: Makenna Montgomery, BFA.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Hadia Ahmed, South Burlington; Rae Alexander, BFA; Ruby Harrington, Spaulding.

Defense: Clark Clark, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield; Fiona McHugh, Burlington/Colchester.

Goalie: Taylor Tobrocke, South Burlington.

LAKE DIVISION A ALL-STARS

Player of the year: Taylor Blaise, Kingdom Blades.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Ella Blaise, Kingdom Blades; Mai-Liis Edwards, Burr and Burton; Grace Laperle, Woodstock.

Defense: Hannah Gubbins, Woodstock; Braelyn Park, Hartford.

Goalie: Cyra Pacher, Burr and Burton.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Madison Barwood, Hartford; Emma Bazin, Hartford; Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Kingdom Blades.

Defense: Lily Finn, Middlebury; Skylar Smith, Burr and Burton.

Goalie: Meridian Bremel, Woodstock.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Kaelin Downey, Burr and Burton; Isabel Gaudreau, Kingdom Blades; Alexandra Mosher, Kingdom Blades.

Defense: Katie Brownlee, Burr and Burton; Grace Lagerstadt, U-32.

Goalie: Ruby Hubbell, Middlebury.

LAKE DIVISION B ALL-STARS

Player of the year: Isabel Donza, Stowe.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Emeri Rasco, Rice; Cassidy Skoda, Rice; Kate Tilgner, Stowe.

Defense: Brooke Rainville, Missisquoi; Finley Strong, Rice.

Goalie: Marie Zenth, Stowe.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Piper Newman, Rutland; Grace Raleigh, Rice; Rory Schreindorfer, Missisquoi.

Defense: Arikka Patorti, Rutland; Becky Penney, Rice.

Goalie: Jadyn Lapan, Missisquoi.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Falon Forrest, Stowe; Alex Gregory, Brattleboro.

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

*Seniors with minimum cumulative 3.5 grade-point average.

BFA-St. Albans: Rae Alexander, Bri Jarvis, Makenna Montgomery, Amber Poquette. Burlington: Brooks DeShaw, Norra Moody, Camryn Poulin, Abigail Wheeler. Burr and Burton: Kaelin Downey, Abby Kopeck, Mia Paligo. Colchester: Hanna Coughlin, Ava Dallamura. Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield: Evie Mae Buford. Harwood: Elisa Bario, Abigail Leighty Kingdom Blades: Susana Aalders, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere. Middlebury: Lily Finn. Rice: Katerina Kozachuk. Spaulding: Ruby Harrington. South Burlington: Cait Bartlett, Sabrina Brunet, Kiley Burke, Sophia Gavin, Ava Hershberg, Jordan Larose, Alisa McLean, Taylor Tobrocke. Stowe: Izzie Choularton, Iris Cloutier, Isabel Donza, Falon Forrest, Kate Tilgner, Milla Smith. U-32: Caitlyn Cassavant, Mika Millard, Nashay Stephani. Woodstock: Lila Beckwith, Meridian Bremel, Hannah Gubbins, Gracelyn Laperle, Margaret Mello.

