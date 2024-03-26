Find out who made the coaches' 2024 all-star girls hockey teams
The 2024 Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coaches Association's all-star high school girls hockey teams have been announced.
As reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department, the coaches' selections are broken down by Metro and Lake A and B divisions. Below the all-star squads is the all-academic honorees, listed by school in alphabetical order.
The coaches also named a player of the year for each division.
METRO ALL-STARS
Player of the year: Bri Jarvis, BFA-St. Albans.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Sabrina Brunet, South Burlington; Holley MacLellan, Burlington/Colchester; Camryn Poulin, Burlington/Colchester.
Defense: Kiley Burke, South Burlington; Norra Moody, Burlington/Colchester.
Goalie: Makenna Montgomery, BFA.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Hadia Ahmed, South Burlington; Rae Alexander, BFA; Ruby Harrington, Spaulding.
Defense: Clark Clark, Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield; Fiona McHugh, Burlington/Colchester.
Goalie: Taylor Tobrocke, South Burlington.
LAKE DIVISION A ALL-STARS
Player of the year: Taylor Blaise, Kingdom Blades.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Ella Blaise, Kingdom Blades; Mai-Liis Edwards, Burr and Burton; Grace Laperle, Woodstock.
Defense: Hannah Gubbins, Woodstock; Braelyn Park, Hartford.
Goalie: Cyra Pacher, Burr and Burton.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Madison Barwood, Hartford; Emma Bazin, Hartford; Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Kingdom Blades.
Defense: Lily Finn, Middlebury; Skylar Smith, Burr and Burton.
Goalie: Meridian Bremel, Woodstock.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards: Kaelin Downey, Burr and Burton; Isabel Gaudreau, Kingdom Blades; Alexandra Mosher, Kingdom Blades.
Defense: Katie Brownlee, Burr and Burton; Grace Lagerstadt, U-32.
Goalie: Ruby Hubbell, Middlebury.
LAKE DIVISION B ALL-STARS
Player of the year: Isabel Donza, Stowe.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Emeri Rasco, Rice; Cassidy Skoda, Rice; Kate Tilgner, Stowe.
Defense: Brooke Rainville, Missisquoi; Finley Strong, Rice.
Goalie: Marie Zenth, Stowe.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Piper Newman, Rutland; Grace Raleigh, Rice; Rory Schreindorfer, Missisquoi.
Defense: Arikka Patorti, Rutland; Becky Penney, Rice.
Goalie: Jadyn Lapan, Missisquoi.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards: Falon Forrest, Stowe; Alex Gregory, Brattleboro.
ACADEMIC ALL-STARS
*Seniors with minimum cumulative 3.5 grade-point average.
BFA-St. Albans: Rae Alexander, Bri Jarvis, Makenna Montgomery, Amber Poquette. Burlington: Brooks DeShaw, Norra Moody, Camryn Poulin, Abigail Wheeler. Burr and Burton: Kaelin Downey, Abby Kopeck, Mia Paligo. Colchester: Hanna Coughlin, Ava Dallamura. Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield: Evie Mae Buford. Harwood: Elisa Bario, Abigail Leighty Kingdom Blades: Susana Aalders, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere. Middlebury: Lily Finn. Rice: Katerina Kozachuk. Spaulding: Ruby Harrington. South Burlington: Cait Bartlett, Sabrina Brunet, Kiley Burke, Sophia Gavin, Ava Hershberg, Jordan Larose, Alisa McLean, Taylor Tobrocke. Stowe: Izzie Choularton, Iris Cloutier, Isabel Donza, Falon Forrest, Kate Tilgner, Milla Smith. U-32: Caitlyn Cassavant, Mika Millard, Nashay Stephani. Woodstock: Lila Beckwith, Meridian Bremel, Hannah Gubbins, Gracelyn Laperle, Margaret Mello.
