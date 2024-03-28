Find out who made the coaches' 2024 all-league girls basketball teams for Vermont
The all-league coaches’ teams from the 2023-24 Vermont high school girls basketball season have been announced.
As reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department, coaches in each league — Metro, Lake, Mountain, Capital and Southern Vermont — determine their respective all-league teams.
The teams:
METRO DIVISION
Player of the year: Bree McDonald, Burlington.
Coach of the year: Bev Robertson, Burlington.
First team: Elise Berger, Champlain Valley; Ruby Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans; Nylah Mitchell, Burlington; Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Bianca Williams, Essex.
Second team: Merrill Jacobs, Champlain Valley; Cassidy Kittredge, St. Johnsbury; Breya Montague, Essex; Alexa Rabidoux, Essex; Meghan Thompson, Mount Mansfield.
Honorable mention: Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury; Brianna Brownell, Mount Mansfield; Anna Ebert, St. Johnsbury; Tori Griffin, South Burlington; Cadence Lafferty, BFA-St. Albans; Maysa Long, Mount Mansfield; Zoey McNabb, Champlain Valley; Bella Schultz-Mitchell, Mount Mansfield.
LAKE DIVISION
Player of the year: Lilly Robtoy, Enosburg.
Coach of the year: Jeff Davis, Colchester.
First team: Marlie Bushey, Milton; Mackenzie Griner, Mount Abraham; Nicole Norton, Colchester; Lilly Robtoy, Enosburg; Ashtin Stearns, Vergennes.
Second team: Solstice Binder, Middlebury; Madison Booska, Colchester; Alexandra Bourdeau, Missisquoi; Kelsey Paradee, Missisquoi; Abba Parker, Mount Abraham.
Honorable mention: Cam Benoit, Enosburg; Anya Davis, Colchester; Ava Francis, Vergennes; Erica Goodhue, Enosburg; Avery Guyette, Missisquoi; Dakota Karpinski, Colchester; Kendalyn Mason, Milton; Isabell Quinn, Middlebury.
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Player of the year: Caitlyn Davison, Hazen.
Coach of the year: Tim Lagasse, Richford.
Rookie of the year: Kelsie Rivard, Hazen.
First team: Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain; Destiny Campbell, Williamstown; Kyrielle Deuso, Richford; Alice McLane, Twinfield/Cabot; Kelsie Rivard, Hazen.
Second team: Sierra Derby, Richford; Julia des Groseilliers, Hazen; Paige Dwinell, Williamstown; Mya Lumsden, Hazen; Madison Smith, Richford.
Third team: Natalie Beliveau, Williamstown; Mikayla Chagnon, Richford; Tessa Luther, Hazen; Forest Skillman, BFA-Fairfax; Felicity Sulham, Blue Mountain.
Honorable mention: Natalie Higgins, Northfield; Lauren Joncas, Danville, Zoe Leonard, Stowe; Hannah Spencer, Twinfield/Cabot; Jorja Washburn, Twinfield/Cabot.
CAPITAL DIVISION
Player of the year: Sabine Brueck, North Country.
Coach of the year: Greg Davis, Lamoille.
First team: Addison Cadwell, Thetford; Eloise Lilley, Harwood; Quinn Nelson, Harwood; Evie Pirie, Lamoille; Brooke'lyn Robinson, Lyndon
Second team: Maya Auger, North Country; Alana Crittenden, Lamoille; Ireland Donahue, Montpelier; Whitney Lewis, Thetford; Molly Renaudette, Lyndon.
Honorable mention: Roanha Chalmers, Harwood; Gracie Martin, Spaulding; Ella Messier; Braylee Phelps, Oxbow; Natalie Royer, Lamoille.
SOUTHERN VERMONT LEAGUE
A Division
Coach of the year: Nate Bellomo, Rutland.
First team: Isabelle Cole, Fair Haven; Reese Croutworst, Brattleboro; Jasmine Evans, Rutland; Kate Hadwen, Fair Haven; Anna Moser, Rutland.
Honorable mention: Lily Briggs, Fair Haven; Julia Decker, Burr and Burton; Taeya Guetti, Mount Anthony; Abigail Henry, Brattleboro; Kaitlyn Pattison, Brattleboro.
B Division
Coach of the year: Kabray Rockwood, Windsor.
First team: Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Charlotte Jasmin, Hartford; Sydney Perry, Windsor; Sophia Rockwood, Windsor; Macie Stagner, Springfield.
Honorable mention: Brianna Barton, Windsor; Breanna Bovey, Otter Valley; Isabella Coombs, West Rutland; Audrey Rupp, Windsor; Madison Willey, Hartford.
C Division
Coach of the year: Gordon Barnaby, White River Valley.
First team: Tanner Drury, White River Valley; Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls; Abby Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Maggie Parker, Leland & Gray; Ashlyn Rhoades, White River Valley; Georgia Tarleton, Woodstock.
Honorable mention: Mason Fahey, Rivendell; Lilly Murray, Rivendell; Mary Sanderson, Leland & Gray; Nola Sciacca, Bellows Falls; Olivia Tuller, White River Valley; Karen Vargas, Green Mountain.
D Division
Coach of the year: Mikayla Dambrackas, Arlington.
First team: Gabby Boudreau, Mount St. Joseph; Lauren Charron, Mount St. Joseph; Isabel Greb, Proctor; Emma Haley, Mill River; Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Molly Luikart, Long Trail; Camilla Marcy, Long Trail; Taylor Wilkins, Arlington.
Honorable mention: Cadence Goodwin, Proctor; Hailey Hayes, Poultney; Aubrie Hawley, Arlington; Jada Hughes, Mill River; Rose Johnson, Long Trail; Ava Lacaillade, Sharon; Stella Miglorie, Mill River; Jacque Oberg, Poultney.
