Who made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster after Tuesday’s cuts?

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be among the NFL’s best teams next season as they look to defend their Super Bowl LVII title in 2023. After a successful training camp and preseason, the Chiefs had to make some difficult decisions on Tuesday when they cut their roster from 90 players down to just 53.

Several fan favorites from their time at Missouri Western State University got the ax in the mass parting of ways, though some may find their way back to Kansas City’s practice squad in the coming days.

Despite the loss of promising talent, the Chiefs are still in a position to succeed in the regular season with the excellent 53-man roster they assembled after Tuesday’s cuts. Patrick Mahomes is still under center, Travis Kelce didn’t go anywhere, and despite Chris Jones’ continued absence, Kansas City’s defense still looks fierce on paper.

Check out every player that made the Chiefs 53-man roster after cuts were reported on Tuesday:

DL Neil Farrell

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) swap jerseys after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: ​Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jerick McKinnon

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DB Joshua Williams

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

WR Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 19, 2023.

P Tommy Townsend

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) reacts after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DB Bryan Cook

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after the Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

K Harrison Butker

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justyn Ross

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

QB Blaine Gabbert

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) throws a pass in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

RB Isiah Pacheco

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

QB Patrick Lavon Mahomes II

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

WR Richie James

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) runs drills in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WR Kadarius Toney

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

DB Justin Reid

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 18: Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DB Mike Edwards

Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DB Trent McDuffie

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Trent McDuffie #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs breaks up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

LB Drue Tranquill

November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

WR Skyy Moore

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs take a knee prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

DB Chamarri Conner

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 14: Defensive back Chamarri Conner #22 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates his sack against the Furman Paladins in the first half at Lane Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

DB Nic Jones

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Ball State

LB Nick Bolton

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Jaylen Watson

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) looks on during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB L'Jarius Sneed

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) leaves the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LS James Winchester

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: James Winchester #41 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LB Jack Cochrane

(AP Photo/David Banks)

LB Cam Jones

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) returns an interception during the game against UConn at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

© Bobby Goddin/IndyStar

LB Willie Gay

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against Willie Gay #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

DL Mike Danna

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) lines up at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Creed Humphrey

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey celebrates at the Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

DL B.J. Thompson

Feb 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2) is pursued by East defensive end BJ Thompson of Stephen F. Austin (96) during the Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB Leo Chenal

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL George Karlaftis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: George Karlaftis #56 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

OL Joe Thuney

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) spikes the ball after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OL Wanya Morris

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Oklahoma

OL Trey Smith

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) is introduced prior to an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

OL Mike Caliendo

Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

OL Nick Allegretti

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (73) after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jawaan Taylor

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) against the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) leaves the field after a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug.13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

OL Lucas Niang

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL Donovan Smith

Feb 3, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

TE Blake Bell

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes congratulates Blake Bell after Bell’s touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

TE Noah Gray

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) ride a golf cart to the locker rooms during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justin Watson

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) celebrates after catching a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TE Travis Kelce

Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the first pitch prior to a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL Charles Omenihu

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) celebrates after a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DL Derrick Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Derrick Nnadi #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

DL Matt Dickerson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson participates in a drill during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DL Malik Herring

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

DL Keondre Coburn

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Texas

DL Tershawn Wharton (PUP List)

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) celebrates against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DL Chris Jones (Reserve/Did Not Report)

DAVIE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: Chris Jones #95 and Frank Clark #55 warm up before the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 31, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

TE Jody Fortson (Injured Reserve)

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB Nazeeh Johnson

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire