Who made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster after Tuesday’s cuts?
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be among the NFL’s best teams next season as they look to defend their Super Bowl LVII title in 2023. After a successful training camp and preseason, the Chiefs had to make some difficult decisions on Tuesday when they cut their roster from 90 players down to just 53.
Several fan favorites from their time at Missouri Western State University got the ax in the mass parting of ways, though some may find their way back to Kansas City’s practice squad in the coming days.
Despite the loss of promising talent, the Chiefs are still in a position to succeed in the regular season with the excellent 53-man roster they assembled after Tuesday’s cuts. Patrick Mahomes is still under center, Travis Kelce didn’t go anywhere, and despite Chris Jones’ continued absence, Kansas City’s defense still looks fierce on paper.
Check out every player that made the Chiefs 53-man roster after cuts were reported on Tuesday:
DL Neil Farrell
RB Jerick McKinnon
DB Joshua Williams
WR Rashee Rice
P Tommy Townsend
DB Bryan Cook
K Harrison Butker
WR Justyn Ross
QB Blaine Gabbert
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
QB Patrick Lavon Mahomes II
WR Richie James
WR Kadarius Toney
DB Justin Reid
DB Mike Edwards
DB Trent McDuffie
LB Drue Tranquill
WR Skyy Moore
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
DB Chamarri Conner
DB Nic Jones
LB Nick Bolton
DB Jaylen Watson
DB L'Jarius Sneed
LS James Winchester
LB Jack Cochrane
LB Cam Jones
LB Willie Gay
DL Mike Danna
OL Creed Humphrey
DL B.J. Thompson
LB Leo Chenal
DL George Karlaftis
OL Joe Thuney
OL Wanya Morris
OL Trey Smith
OL Mike Caliendo
OL Nick Allegretti
OL Jawaan Taylor
OL Prince Tega Wanogho
OL Lucas Niang
OL Donovan Smith
TE Blake Bell
TE Noah Gray
WR Justin Watson
TE Travis Kelce
DL Charles Omenihu
DL Derrick Nnadi
DL Matt Dickerson
DL Malik Herring
DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah
DL Keondre Coburn
DL Tershawn Wharton (PUP List)
DL Chris Jones (Reserve/Did Not Report)
TE Jody Fortson (Injured Reserve)
DB Nazeeh Johnson
