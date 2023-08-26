Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh marks one year of sobriety

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has celebrated a whole year of sobriety over on Instagram.

Sharing a load of pictures from across that period of time, the wife of fellow reality TV personality Hugo Taylor penned a lengthy message to her 1.4 million followers on her "first soberversary" this week.

"I've been open and honest on here about the reasons why I gave up alcohol and how this was focused around improving and protecting my mental health," Mackintosh wrote.

"It was hard work at first and sometimes it does still feel difficult especially with the social pressure to drink, in our society it almost felt impossible not to, but a big shift happened when I realised I had the power to choose to say no!

"It's not about 'giving up' or 'quitting' it's about living my most authentic life in a way that makes me feel my best," the mum-of-two continued.

"I realised saying no to things that no longer serve me creates space in my life for things that bring me joy, and that's been a big part of the past year, rediscovering myself, who I am at 34 and what brings me happiness. I care less about what people think of me and I have a lot less anxiety!

"I didn't set a time limit, but I'll avoid alcohol for it for as long as feels right. I'm so proud of myself for making it a whole year, for making a promise to myself and sticking to it, Millie in her 20's or even a few years ago wouldn't have had the courage to make it this far and I'm so proud of that growth."

Wrapping things up, Mackintosh urged readers to check out her episode of the Sober Awkward podcast, while adding: "Tonight I'll be raising a mocktail to me and how far I've come, and how much I've changed in the past 365 days!"

Made in Chelsea airs on E4.

