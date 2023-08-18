What made BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia almost grab the top spot on the ‘Freaks List’?

BYU offensive lineman, Kingsley Suamataia, blocks defensive end Isaiah Bagnah, as the Cougars practice in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is a special talent.

The Oregon transfer was a five-star recruit coming out of Orem High, and he is the only Cougar who made it onto the 2023 preseason all-Big 12 team as BYU heads into its first year in the league.

Earlier this week, the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder landed another prestigious honor: being named to Bruce Feldman’s annual college football “Freaks List”, dedicated to shining a light on some of the sport’s most physically gifted athletes.

Suamataia came in at No. 3 on the list, behind only South Carolina wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor — a true freshman — at No. 1 and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2.

Kingsley Suamataia’s speed makes a case for No. 1

BYU sports scientist Skyler Mayne told Feldman that Suamataia was clocked running 21.5 miles per hour last year.

When discussing the list with On3’s Andy Staples, Feldman argued that Suamataia’s speed could have put him in contention for the No. 1 spot on this year’s list.

“(BYU) had him at 21.5 (mph) on the GPS, which is flying,” Feldman said during Staples’ On3 podcast. “21.5, if you’re 218 pounds is pretty good. 21.5, if you’re 318 means I maybe could have made the case he should be No. 1 and not Nyckolas Harbor.”

Mayne also thought that Suamataia is a 4.8-second guy in the 40-yard dash, “definitely a sub-5 guy.” “He’s super explosive and can throw a ton of weight around,” Mayne told Feldman.

For perspective, there have only been six offensive linemen who have ever run a 4.85-second 40 or faster at the NFL combine, according to the league. At the 2023 NFL combine, BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland ran a 4.98, which tied for second-fastest among offensive linemen.

“Kingsley is off the charts,” Mayne told Feldman. “He’s faster than our linebackers. He’s just a Freak in the weight room. What makes it look different from Blake is that Kingsley just makes it look a little more effortless. Blake was a better jumper, but Kingsley was our fastest lineman by a good bit.”

Kingsley Suamataia described as ‘athletic and violent’

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick also gave Suamataia a ringing endorsement for a high spot on the “Freaks List.”

“Kingsley Suamataia is the most athletic and violent OL I’ve ever coached. More athletic than Garett Bolles when I was at Utah. More athletic than Blake Freeland,” Roderick told Feldman.

Bolles, the former Utah standout offensive tackle, was the 20th overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft, taken by the Denver Broncos.

Freeland, who Suamataia is replacing at left tackle for BYU this season, was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

All three of these offensive tackles are Utah natives as well. In addition to Suamataia attending Orem, Bolles prepped at Westlake High and Freeland at Herriman High.

What are Kingsley Suamataia’s pro prospects?

In the spring, Suamataia told the Deseret News’ Jay Drew that the 2023 season will likely be his final one at the collegiate level, as he pursues a pro career. Last season, Suamataia did not allow a sack while playing right tackle as a redshirt freshman.

“I definitely want to play in the NFL,” Suamataia told Drew. “That is a no-brainer. So however this season goes (will be the determining factor), but I am really looking forward to it. It is not so much to follow other people’s footsteps, but taking my own path and seeing what best fits me and my family.”

Several way-too-early NFL mock drafts have predicted Suamataia will be taken in the first round if he declares after the upcoming season, and Feldman commented, “I would be surprised if he isn’t a high-end first-round draft pick when he leaves there.”

What stands out about Kingsley Suamataia on film

Staples said after seeing Feldman’s list, he Googled Suamataia to watch video of him.

“It was some of the most fun I’ve had this offseason,” Staples said. “... His video is hilarious because there’s so many clips of this guy launching people. He is a finisher of blocks. He’ll block someone across the sideline and then just add that little extra shove to make them fly into the bench. It is incredible to watch this guy.”

What other Utah ties show up on the “Freaks List”?

Suamataia wasn’t the only Utah tie on this year’s “Freaks List”: Utah safety Sione Vaki was No. 66, while Southern Utah nose guard Robert Horsey came in at No. 90.

Regarding Vaki, Feldman wrote, “Vaki already can bench-press 400 pounds, squats 520 and vertical-jumps 39 inches. He did 10-5 1/2 in the broad jump. His teammates could tell he was a Freak almost from the moment he arrived there, they say.”

As for Horsey, a transfer from Division II Frostburg State, Feldman wrote, “He bench-pressed 405 pounds, squatted 650 and has run a 4.96 40 and vertical-jumped 30 inches. Horsey won’t just be one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the United Conference, but he’s also expected to play some H-back and tight end in short yardage/red zone situations this fall.”