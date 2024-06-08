What made Braxton Kyle commit to Rutgers football on his official visit?

Rutgers secured a commitment from Braxton Kyle last weekend, adding a player who was very much under the radar but fills a significant need in the 2025 recruiting class.

Kyle was the second commitment for Rutgers during the official visit weekend. There is no denying his production, as over the last two seasons he had 75 total tackles and 13 sacks across 22 games.

A 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive lineman from North Gwinnett High School (Suwanee, Georgia), Kyle has some big upside and a Big Ten frame.

Rutgers became his second Power Five offer, joining Georgia Tech. He also held offers from Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Marshall, Troy and UAB among others.

“After praying, I felt comfortable knowing I made the right decision,” Kyle told Rutgers Wire. “It also feels good knowing that I’ll have Mr. Jeff Jones (Rutgers football’s director of professional development) and his team supporting me.”

On3 ranks Kyle as the No. 58 interior defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 91 overall commit in Georgia.

Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano made an impression on Kyle when he was offered in February. The official visit last weekend only reinforced the relationship that had been built during that time.

Kyle sees a big future for Rutgers and for himself in the defense.

“I think the team is going to continue to do big things. The amount of love I received from coach Schiano, coach Ferrell (defensive line coach Colin Ferrell), coach Campenni (defensive ends coach Julian Campenni) and the entire Rutgers family has been unmatched,” Kyle said. “Under the direction of coach Schiano, I’ll bring the speed, power and athleticism needed to get the job done.”

