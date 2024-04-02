Maddy McDaniel talks special relationship with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley

Even though South Carolina got involved late in her recruitment, Maddy McDaniel forged a strong relationship with head coach Dawn Staley. It is a relationship that impressed the McDonald’s All-American.

McDaniel, a guard from Bishop McNamara High School (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), spoke ahead of Tuesday night’s McDonald’s All-American Game. She is a five-star prospect per ESPN and is part of a stellar recruiting class pulled in by Staley.

South Carolina will face North Carolina State on Friday night in the Final Four.

During Monday’s press conference for the McDonald’s All-American Game, McDaniel was asked by USA TODAY High School Sports about her relationship with Staley.

“Such a great person like surprisingly, they were one of the later schools to come on in my recruitment,” McDaniel said. “But I felt like there was just like with our relationship she’s just so down to earth you wouldn’t think that.”

The girls game will take place on Tuesday night, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports