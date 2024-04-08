Maddison frustrated by Spurs' lack of title charge

[BBC]

James Maddison says the excitement of this season's Premier League title race has offered motivation to make sure Tottenham are part of the chase in 2023-24.

Ange Postecoglou's team were top of the table in November but, after a series of high-profile injuries and suspensions during the winter period, they are now fourth and fighting Aston Villa for a Champions League spot.

Spurs still need to play league leaders and north London rivals Arsenal later this month, and will also face the other title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City in May.

"It's annoying really - listening to three teams go at it for the title and we're not in it, especially after the start of the season we had," Maddison said after Tottenham's 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

"That is something that gives us good motivation to want to be in the title race next year, seeing how good it is this year.

"It is frustrating not to be a part of that, but we are where we are and we have our own job to do."