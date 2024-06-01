Maddie Penta signs professional contract with Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball

The softball season has come to a close for Auburn softball after its exit in the regional round in Tallahassee. A lot of moves are being made now within the program, but not everything is happening in a sad fashion.

Auburn ace pitcher maddie penta is continuing to make statements and signed with Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball for the AUX season in Wichita, Kansas.

The AUX season consists of 42 athletes playing in 18 games prior to the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball championship season in July. This is the third year of AUX competition.

In her four years on the Plains, Penta was the winningest pitcher in Auburn history with 76 wins. She was also a two-time NFCA All-American and the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year.

She was one of just two pitchers in the history of the Tigers to pitch over 900 strikeouts. She also has the most career appearance with 122 and most career combined shutouts with 20. She pitched 15 complete games in here senior season.

The AUX Softball Series 1 Draft will be on June 7, with the AUX season beginning on June 10.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Follow all your favorite Alabama teams at Auburn Wire and Roll Tide Wire!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire