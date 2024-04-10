Maddie Penta, Shelby Lowe combine for no-hitter in Auburn’s drubbing of UAB

It has become normal for Auburn pitchers to toss gems against non-conference opponents. Tuesday’s action was no exception.

maddie penta and Shelby Lowe combined to strike out seven batters while allowing zero runs or hits in Auburn’s 9-0 run-rule win over UAB Tuesday night at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn. The no-hitter was Auburn’s 35th of all time, and the first for the Tigers since last Wednesday’s game against Samford when Auburn’s staff combined to toss the fourth perfect game in program history.

Penta picked up her 12th win on Tuesday by tossing four innings of shutout softball, striking out five batters. She suffered two blemishes in the game, one took place in the 1st inning when she hit the second batter of the game, and the next was a base-on-balls in the 4th inning. Lowe took over in the 5th inning, striking out two of the three batters she faced to lock down the win.

Auburn head coach Mickey Dean was pleased with the effort his two pitchers gave in the circle.

“We got off to a nice start,” Dean said postgame. “We continued to build off that. Our pitchers worked ahead. We averaged 15 pitches an inning, which is exactly where we want to be. We did a nice job.”

Auburn’s work at the plate began early as they ended the 1st inning with a four-run cushion. Icess Tresvik scored two runs on a single to right field while Mariah Penta drove home two additional runs on a double to left field. A fielder’s choice by UAB allowed Anna Wohlers to score in the 2nd inning to extend Auburn’s lead to 5-0, which paved the way for another big inning.

Auburn added three more runs in the 3rd inning thanks to two RBI singles by Wohlers and Nelia Peralta. The final blow was delivered by Riley McNemar, who sent Axe Milanowski home on a sacrifice fly.

Auburn will look to carry the momentum earned from Tuesday’s win to Baton Rouge this weekend. The Tigers will face No. 6 LSU this weekend for a three-game set beginning Friday at 6 p.m. CT.

N🚫-N🚫 ALERT! Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe combine for the 35th no-hitter in program history! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/vjMdZyiR6e — Auburn Softball (@AuburnSoftball) April 10, 2024

