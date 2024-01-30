Maddie Penta earns preseason All-America honor by Softball America

The preseason honors keep rolling in for Auburn junior RHP maddie penta.

Penta has earned several preseason accolades such as preseason All-SEC, D1 Softball’s top 100 players, and is on the watchlist for USA Softball’s Player of the Year award. Now, she can include “Preseason All-American” to her docket.

Softball America released its preseason All-American team on Monday and included Penta on its first team. Penta joins the likes of Nebraska‘s Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma‘s Kelly Maxwell, and Stanford’s NiJaree Canady as preseason first-team All-American pitchers.

The Softball America preseason All-American team is loaded with SEC talent, as five players from the conference occupy the first team while six more are a part of the second team. Penta is joined by Tennessee‘s McKenna Gibson and Kiki Maloy, as well as Florida‘s Skylar Wallace, Georgia‘s Jayda Kearney, and Kentucky‘s Erin Coffell by earning a first-team nod.

Penta enters her fourth season as an Auburn pitcher with 677 strikeouts, 60 wins, and an ERA of 1.75 in 503.2 total innings pitched.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire