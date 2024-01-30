Advertisement

Maddie Penta earns preseason All-America honor by Softball America

Taylor Jones
·1 min read

The preseason honors keep rolling in for Auburn junior RHP maddie penta.

Penta has earned several preseason accolades such as preseason All-SEC, D1 Softball’s top 100 players, and is on the watchlist for USA Softball’s Player of the Year award. Now, she can include “Preseason All-American” to her docket.

Softball America released its preseason All-American team on Monday and included Penta on its first team. Penta joins the likes of Nebraska‘s Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma‘s Kelly Maxwell, and Stanford’s NiJaree Canady as preseason first-team All-American pitchers.

The Softball America preseason All-American team is loaded with SEC talent, as five players from the conference occupy the first team while six more are a part of the second team. Penta is joined by Tennessee‘s McKenna Gibson and Kiki Maloy, as well as Florida‘s Skylar Wallace, Georgia‘s Jayda Kearney, and Kentucky‘s Erin Coffell by earning a first-team nod.

Penta enters her fourth season as an Auburn pitcher with 677 strikeouts, 60 wins, and an ERA of 1.75 in 503.2 total innings pitched.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on  X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire