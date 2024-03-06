Maddie Penta earns Pitcher of the Week honors from D1Softball

Auburn RHP maddie penta had a week that many college pitchers dream of.

Last week, she took the circle three times and allowed six hits while striking out 34 batters over 19 innings. She has also built a nice streak of not allowing a run over her last four appearances and has allowed just one run over her last six outings.

The national media has taken notice of Penta’s recent hot streak. D1Softball has included Penta in its weekly awards by naming her national Pitcher of the Week. D1Softball’s staff broke down Penta’s amazing week in the circle.

Currently riding a 27-inning scoreless streak, Penta threw three consecutive complete-game shutouts in week four. But she took things up a notch along the way. Against Georgia State in a midweek matchup, Penta threw the third perfect game in Auburn program history, not allowing a single GSU player to reach base. She reached double-digit strikeouts in each of her three outings on the week, a streak of its own that is now at five consecutive games. For her efforts in week four, Penta owned a 0.00 ERA and allowed six hits while striking out 34 and holding opponents to a .098 batting average.

Penta will look to continue her dominant streak this weekend as Auburn travels to No. 12 Missouri to begin SEC play this Friday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire