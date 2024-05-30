Maddie Penta earns another All-America honor

Auburn’s softball season ended on May 19 with a loss to Florida State in the regional finals of the Tallahassee Regional. Despite that, not everything has proven to be bitter about the ending of the season.

For ace pitcher maddie penta, she is ending her career on the Plains with some honors. She is walking away as an All-American for the second straight season, earning a Third Team placement by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).

Her All-America accolade goes as the 17th one earned by an Auburn player and the first to go back-to-back years since Kasey Cooper and Emily Carosone in 2015 and 2016. She is the only pitcher in Tiger history to rack up multiple NFCA All-America honors.

Penta posted a 1.90 earned run average, giving up 55 earned runs over her 202.1 innings of work in 2024. She also struck out 264 batters, which contributed to opposing players batting just .184 against her.

She goes down as the winningest pitcher in program history with 76 wins over the course of her career. She went 16-10 this season, posting 15 complete games in 30 starts.

Penta finished her time at Auburn in the top seven of 15 career pitching categories. On top of being the all-time winningest pitcher, she has the most career starts at 122 career combined shutouts at 20. She is also the only Tiger to record multiple perfect games in her career, being part of two this season.

