Maddie Murray's three homers power Cowgirls to win over Riley County

RILEY COUNTY — Abilene senior catcher Maddie Murray blasted three homeruns and drove in five to lead the Cowgirls to a 9-2 thumping of Riley County Friday evening. Murray went four for four at the plate and scored four times as the Cowgirls improved to 6-4 after the sweep.

Murray homered in the second, fifth and seventh innings. She had a solo shot in the second, drove in two with homer in the fifth and the seventh innings. Senior third baseman Zoey Debenham also blasted a three-run shot in the Cowgirl fourth inning.

Abilene scored on Murray's first blast of the game in the second inning, added four runs in the fourth with Debenham's three run blow and then scored two in the fifth on Murray's second homer and finally two in the seventh on the catcher's third of the game. Brooklyn Haaga had a pair of hits and drove in a run in the fourth for Abilene. Charlie Elliott and Tailyn Needham also had hits for the Cowgirls.

Freshman Hallie Johnson got the start and the win in the circle for the Cowgirls allowing one earned run on seven hits striking out five and walking two. Zeller took the loss for Riley County allowing nine earned runs on nine hits over seven innings. She struck out 10 and walked four.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 1 0 4 2 0 2 -9-9-3

RLYC 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2-7-0

2B: Bishop

HR: Debenham, Murray 3

WP: Hallie Johnson

LP: Addy Zeller

Game two

The Cowgirls came back in game two to rally and win 15-11 behind the hitting of Charlie Elliott, Kambree Bryson, KaiLee Crane and Tailyn Needham and a complete game performance in the circle by Brooklyn Haaga.

Elliott, freshman shortstop, went three for five at the plate driving in three and scoring three times. Bryson popped three hits and drove in three runs. Crane, slotted as the extra hitter, belted two hits and drove in three runs. First baseman Needham had two hits in the win. Junior Jordan Signer drove in two runs with a single and Maddie Murray drove in two with a single and sacrifice fly. Zoey Debenham drove in a run with a hit and center fielder Josie Keener also had a hit in Abilene's win.

After Riley County scored four times in the first inning, the Cowgirls answered with one in the second and then broke the game open with six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Haaga earned the win going seven innings, allowing six earned runs on 16 hits. She walked four and struck out five,

Bryson had a big hit for the Cowgirls in the fourth inning, scoring two runs. Elliott's double in the fifth drove in two and she scored on a Murray single, and Crane singled to drive in two, all in the fifth inning for Abilene.

Abilene now 6-4 will host Clay Center (4-6) Tuesday in Abilene.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 2 1 0 6 5 0 1 — 15-14-5

RLYC 4 0 0 2 3 1 1 -11-16-2

2B: Elliott; Taryn Shephard

SF: Murray

SB: Preslee Colby

WP: Brooklyn Haaga

LP: Rileigh Mitoska