Maddie Hinch: Former Great Britain goalkeeper joins USA coaching staff

Hinch was also part of British side that won bronze at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 [Getty Images]

British Olympic gold medallist Maddie Hinch has joined the United States women's national hockey team as a goalkeeper coach.

The ex-goalkeeper made four shootout saves as Britain beat the Netherlands to win Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

The 35-year-old announced her retirement from international hockey in March 2023.

"I'm thankful for the chance to add to the legacy of the US Women's National Team," she said.

Hinch, who has been an assistant coach at the University of Connecticut for the past season, added: "I'm confident that together, we'll strive for greater heights, inspiring both on and off the field."

David Passmore, head coach of the USA, said: "I believe Maddie is the perfect fit for our team with her experience as an international athlete who knows what it takes to both performance and win at the highest stage."